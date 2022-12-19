ALBANY — Trimble took the court Saturday against Peebles as part of the Spartan Classic at Alexander High School. Unlike the other two Athens County schools participating, time ran out for the Tomcats and they were unable to come out with a win. Falling 40-35 in the end, it was a brutal night offensively for both Trimble and the Indians.


