ALBANY — Trimble took the court Saturday against Peebles as part of the Spartan Classic at Alexander High School. Unlike the other two Athens County schools participating, time ran out for the Tomcats and they were unable to come out with a win. Falling 40-35 in the end, it was a brutal night offensively for both Trimble and the Indians.
The Tomcats couldn’t really get an offensive flow going at all, partly because Peebles simply refused to even let them try. From the tip, the Indians employed a full-court press that seemed to put Trimble into a panic. They struggled to get the ball over the half-court line, and when they did, they found themselves rushing opportunities to score.
“You’re not going to beat many teams scoring 35 points,” Howie Caldwell, the head coach of Trimble bluntly said after the loss. “You’ve got to be able to shoot better. You’ve got to be able to defend when the game is on the line… it just wasn’t a very good day.”
On the flip side, when they had time to run their offensive scheme it actually worked out pretty well. They found some success getting the ball into Cole Wright at the high post and allowing the big man to make passes himself. The junior ultimately finished with six points, all coming in the second half.
Kaden Kempton scored five of his team leading nine points in the first quarter, placing Trimble in just a two-point hole after the first quarter despite such troubles to start.
It looked as if it could become a long afternoon for the Tomcats early into the second quarter. A quick start from Peebles allowed them to jump out to a 10-point lead as the press continued to thwart offensive flow. Luckily at the time though, Trimble was able to hit a couple of late baskets to make it a manageable 25-20 deficit heading into the halftime break.
However just like the first half, Trimble fell down quickly coming out of the locker room, falling down as much as 11. Fortunes began to turn, though, as the Tomcats went on a run of their own.
Led by Kempton and Wright who each had four points in the quarter, Trimble went on to score 11 consecutive points late in the quarter to close the gap again. By the end of the third they were only facing a 35-32 deficit.
“When they play hard we’re ok. When they’re playing on the same page we’re ok,” Caldwell said when asked about what was causing the comeback effort. “When we don’t do that it’s painful to watch, it really is. At times they looked like they’re not even coached and I don’t like that.”
He might’ve been talking about the fourth quarter with those comments.
Defensively Trimble did their job all night, particularly in the second half where they only allowed 19 points total.
They just fell flat on the offensive side of the ball, only scoring three points total in the final frame, leading them to the eventual loss at the end.
Trimble next hits the court on Tuesday for a conference matchup with South Gallia on the road.
