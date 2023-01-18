Following two straight conference victories, Alexander fell to Jackson at home on Tuesday night. Being stymied on offense, the Spartans eventually fell 64-40 to the Ironmen. Evan Jarvis led all scorers with 22 points for Jackson, 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
There was a struggle to score from both teams in the first half. Alexander (9-5, 4-2 Tri-Valley I) could only muster up nine points in the first quarter. Four of those came from Zach Barnhouse, who later finished with eight on the night. One bucket from Kyler D’Augustino and a three-pointer from Mason Morris rounded out scoring in the first frame for the Spartans.
On the other side, Jackson (7-6, 5-2 Frontier) didn’t initially do all that much to take advantage of the offensive woes. They were only able to score 10, taking a one point lead into the second quarter.
That’s when it all started to change. Boston Campbell had 10 of his total 20 points in the second quarter for Jackson.
Alexander could only pour in another 10 points in the frame, leading to a 27-19 deficit heading into the halftime break.
D’Augustino started to score a bit more in the second half. The senior had 11 of his 17 points in the latter half. Unfortunately though he couldn’t get much help. He had five in the third quarter, Dylan Allison’s three-pointer rounded out scoring in that frame for the Spartans.
Even with the struggles, they still faced a manageable deficit heading into the fourth, being down by only 10 points at the time.
Jackson exploded for 26 in the final quarter to seal the game, 11 of those coming from Jarvis.
Looking to bounce back, the Spartans get back into their conference play on Friday night with a home matchup against Vinton County.
