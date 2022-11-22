The story of the 2022 Bobcats has revolved around the breakout of Kurtis Rourke and the historic offense carrying Ohio (9-3, 7-1) to the prospect of reaching the promise land. With Rourke now out of the picture and the offense needing some support, it’s fitting that it’s ultimately the defense that played a huge part in punching their ticket to Detroit for the Mid-American Conference championship game. The Bobcats forced four turnovers in the 38-13 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday.


