Any competitor would candidly tell you that the regular season can become a bore. Physically they may be able to get themselves up and prepared for a random matchup in February, but mentally it’s a whole other story.
The competitive drive is tough to maintain for months on end. Athletes work and live for the celebration at the end of a journey, whatever is in between can often get lost in the shuffle unless it’s truly a special season.
That’s why teams and conferences all around the nation need artificially manufactured rivalries in order to get the emotion and pride reinvigorated a couple times a year.
For Ohio, it’s all about a brick. The Bobcats got their brick on the football field a few months ago but now they needed to assert dominance on the court as well.
“OU fans don’t care about who you lose against, you just can’t lose against Miami,” Dwight Wilson III said bluntly after the win. “It’s a deep rooted rivalry for years… it was good to get this for the fans, we were happy they came out and supported the way they did. It was a boost of energy when we needed it.”
The Bobcats took down their arch-rival Miami (OH) 78-68 in a physical matinee meeting. If it wasn’t already a given heading into the match, the Bobcats were more than ready to snap a two-game skid and protect their home court.
“I’ve been fortunate to play in a lot of rivalries,” Head Coach Jeff Boals said after the game noting his involvement in other rivalries like Ohio State-Michigan and Kent State-Akron. “There’s nothing better than this one. It’s tough sometimes when you recruit kids from out of the area, and we have nine new guys who have never experienced this rivalry. I’ve played in it, I’ve coached in it as an assistant and I’ve coached in it as a head coach… I thought we got a lot of energy from the crowd and finished it off.”
Ohio started off the game shooting 4-4 from the field while hitting their first couple of free-throw attempts, quickly shooting out to a slight lead over the RedHawks.
Leading the charge early was Wilson. The center had 10 points on 4-4 shooting from the field in the first half before finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7-7 from the free-throw line.
Rivalries work both ways though, and Miami wasn’t about to walk in and get embarrassed in their enemies’ home. The RedHawks didn’t shoot particularly well in the first half, ending at 35% from the field, but it could’ve been much worse as they had an abysmal start to the game.
Ohio started off scorching hot to get the game going but slowly adhered to the law of averages and the scoring halted at times, allowing Miami the opportunity to get back into it before it became too big of a deficit. Jaylin Hunter scored 10 of his team-leading 23 total points in the first half to keep Ohio in the lead, especially late. The guard went 8-12 shooting on the night while also adding seven rebounds and four assists.
Luckily for the ‘Cats though, they never lost intensity on defense and were able to keep ahead long enough to go into the locker room with a 33-29 advantage.
Ohio also found success on the boards to help keep Miami at bay in the score sheet, out-rebounding the RedHawks 36-33 throughout the night.
The Bobcats jumped out of the break quickly and were able to grab a seven-point lead minutes into the second half before Miami was forced into a timeout.
The next few minutes became a back-and-forth contest as neither team could gain ground in either direction. Any time the RedHawks could get some scoring strung together, it seemed as if Ohio would immediately kill any desperately needed momentum for Miami. That started with Hunter, who had nine points in the first nine minutes of the second half to keep the Bobcats afloat.
Ohio spent all that time fighting off a comeback attempt from the RedHawks just waiting for their opportunity to go on a back-breaking run… and also to actually fight a little bit.
After a deep three from AJ Clayton, Hunter ripped off four straight points to send Miami into a timeout down 11 points with just under eight to go in regulation.
Jeff Boals came running off the bench while throwing his arms up to the crowd as the attendees started to go nuts. What he didn’t notice is that right behind him, both teams started to share words and a scuffle almost ensued. It just means more in the Battle of the Bricks apparently.
“We took three deep breaths as a team. We took three deep breaths because that’s sometimes when the game gets a little out of hand when emotions and tempers start flaring like,” Hunter said. “We all took three deep breaths and that’s when we went on our run.”
With less than eight minutes remaining at that point, Ohio just had to keep their mistakes limited and they would walk away with the win. They did just that, and it didn’t hurt that they were almost perfect from the free-throw line, hitting 22-25 from the charity stripe.
“I think that might’ve been the reason we lost at Eastern Michigan the other day so I don’t think it’s anything you really have to think about because you don’t want to think about free throws too hard. Just stay in the gym, stay consistent and it paid off today.” Hunter noted after the game.
They still have a ways to go in the MAC schedule, but there’s always a little extra pride for beating the team wearing red in Athens.
