Numerically, going from three to 10 doesn’t make any sense. You have to skip over a few key digits in order to do that. In football terms, that jump seems even more preposterous.
That’s exactly what happened this past year as Ohio went from a bottom-of-the-barrel 3-9 season in 2021 to competing for the Mid-American Conference championship just over a month ago. They went from misery to grabbing their fourth 10-win season in program history in the span of a season.
The people of Athens paid attention, even those who consider themselves fans of the Mid-American Conference are now fully aware of the danger that Ohio presents on the field, especially since they are built to be successful next season as well. The next step was national attention, and well… that’s starting to come along too.
The American Football Coaches Association, much like other organizations, released a post-season coaches poll of the top 25-teams in the country following Georgia’s embarrassing drubbing of TCU.
Most of it was expected, but there was an interesting addition to the end of the list.
Ohio received six votes, behind nine different schools in the “other receiving votes” category. They were the only team from the MAC to receive votes. That includes being voted in over Toledo, who defeated the Bobcats in a close contest in the MAC championship game and then defeated Liberty by two points in the Boca Raton Bowl.
They didn’t win the MAC, but people outside of the circle saw them as the most impressive team from the conference.
With a litany of players returning next year, Ohio has put themselves in prime position to start off hot next season and get some national attention.
It was quite the change from just a year ago, but the work and progress put in by Tim Albin and his program has started to show dividends. Albin mentioned after the Barstool Arizona Bowl win that Ohio will now become the hunted, rather than the hunters, in the conference.
Expectations are now starting to flow in, we have to wait an entire off-season, but the momentum heading into 2023 has only just begun.
