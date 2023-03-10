LEXINGTON — Trying to recapture some magic from last season, Ohio couldn’t secure a second-straight victory in Lexington after an upset of Kentucky in 2022. Instead, the Wildcats got their revenge by blanking the Bobcats after the first few innings of the night, ultimately winning 9-2 in the end.
The loss puts Ohio at 2-9 to start the season.
Despite it already being a rough season to start, especially coming off a weekend sweep to Southern Illinois, it looked as if the magic from last season could rekindle at Kentucky Proud Park.
Following walks by Mason Minzey and Alec Patino to start the second inning, Will Sturek lined a single through the left side of the infield to give the Bobcats the bases loaded with nobody out.
Billy Adams would bring two of them home with an RBI single down the right field line on a 3-2 count that would give Ohio an opening lead.
As it has been like for most of the early season though, the good feelings couldn’t last forever. Or even a few moments in this case.
Jayden Jerger came in to relieve Colin Sells after one scoreless inning on the mound for Ohio. Troubles came about immediately as he hit a batter on the first pitch of the afternoon. He then walked two straight batters before ultimately being pulled before recording an out.
Braxton Kelly then entered the game as Ohio’s third pitcher after the team only recorded three outs. Kelly would immediately give up a two-RBI double to Nolan McCarthy and then later in the inning allow a two-RBI single to Jase Felker as the Bobcats found themselves down 4-2 after two innings of play.
The teams would struggle over the next few innings to score as the combination of Pat DeMarco and Zach Weber would keep the Wildcat lineup scoreless.
It would ultimately become mute as Ohio failed to score the rest of the night. A fourth inning single from Sturek and a seventh inning single from Adams would end up being the final hits of the day for the Bobcats.
Kentucky would tack on three more runs in the sixth to make it a 7-2 game. They would then add one more in each of the seventh and eighth innings as Ohio struggled to get anything going, ultimately falling by the seven-run deficit.
The Bobcats moved to 2-9 on the year but can at least look forward to returning home. They’ll match up against Bowling Green over the weekend in Athens for their first home series of the season. A recap of the series will be able to be found at Athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.