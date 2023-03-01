For the second time this season, the Bobcats went to the wire with one of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference, only to see their hopes be slashed at the end of the night.
Following their five-point loss to the Golden Flashes (24-6, 14-3) back in January, Ohio (17-13, 9-8) went on the road to Kent State on Tuesday night and faltered late, falling 82-75 on the road.
Jaylin Hunter paced the Bobcats with 14 points on 5-12 shooting with a 3-9 mark from three-point territory. Miles Brown and AJ Clayton were the only other ‘Cats to reach double-digits, each pouring in 11 on the night. The two combined to shoot 4-8 from behind the arc.
In total, the Bobcats had another pretty fruitful night from deep, hitting nearly 39% of their three-point attempts. Although, Ohio went 4-15 from behind the arc in the second half.
Their string of good shooting started to run out late while they were dealing with a Kent St. team that was seeing even greater success from the field. Led by Sincere Carry with 23 points, the Golden Flashes shot just under 55% from the field as a team on the night.
Malique Jacobs and Chris Payton each poured in 15 for the Golden Flashes.
Kent St. had their way in the paint on Tuesday night. Even though the rebounding differential wasn’t significant (32-30), the Golden Flashes took advantage of their paint touches, scoring 38 points in the point compared to only 18 from the Bobcats.
Even with all that, Ohio’s hot shooting start allowed the Bobcats to take a four-point lead against the No. 2 team in the MAC heading into the halftime break.
Their shooting slowed down in the second half, allowing Kent St. to make their comeback and eventually steal the win at home.
Currently sitting in fifth in the conference, Ohio ends their regular season on Friday night with a home matchup against Bowling Green. It’ll be one final test at the Convocation Center before heading up to Cleveland for the MAC Tournament.
