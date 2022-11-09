Ohio got off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season on Monday with a 70-69 loss to Belmont on the road. Admittedly with such turnover inside the program and a litany of players who have never put on a Bobcat uniform before, it’s going to take some time for this team to gel.
It’s essentially a guarantee that the team we saw on Monday won’t be the one we see even a couple months down the road. The string of non-conference tilts to start the season will provide Ohio with an opportunity to find their identity as a squad.
Leading the Bobcats in the loss was Dwight Wilson. The grad student went 8-10 shooting for 20 points while also chipping in eight rebounds and an assist. The forward also went a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.
DeVon Baker and Miles Brown were the next leading ‘Cats with 12 and 11 points respectively. They shot well from deep too, combining for a 4-7 mark from three.
Despite the loss, Ohio can hang on the success of their shooting from deep at least after one game. The team shot under 50% as a whole but were 9-20 from deep in the game. If results stay like this, the Bobcats just need to work on their inside game and last night’s game could’ve easily become a win for Ohio.
The Bobcats also outrebounded Belmont 34-30, a good sign after one game despite the result.
For Belmont, it was the complete opposite. The Bruins controlled the paint but struggled from deep, hitting at a 28% clip. Ben Sheppard led Belmont with 18 points in 36 minutes.
It’s not the ideal start Ohio would’ve liked to have had, but alarm sirens shouldn’t be out yet as the Bobcats still figure out who they are as a team. With injuries still impacting the team and rust still being shaken off, there’s still a ton of optimism to have about this iteration of Ohio basketball.
