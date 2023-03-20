Coming off a series victory the previous weekend, Ohio failed to capitalize on another home opportunity to grab a series victory during conference play. The Bobcats ended up falling in two out of the three matchups with Central Michigan at Bob Wren Stadium this past weekend, moving to 5-12 on the year with a 3-3 mark in the Mid-American Conference. Let’s take a look at how the weekend ended up playing out.
GAME ONE
As it's seemed to have been all season so far, this weekend was filled with runs. Ohio has had little issue scoring this season, producing at least four runs in 14 of the first 17 games. On the flip side, The Bobcats’ rough record can be attributed to the lack of pitching success. For all the production the offense is seeing, it ultimately renders moot if the arms can’t back it up.
We saw that script be run all weekend once again. Ohio continuously scored, but they just couldn’t do enough to hold of Central Michigan. The Friday afternoon opener of the series was just another edition of the story.
Troubles started early and often for the Bobcats on Friday. Before they could even grab the bats for their first turn at the plate Ohio found themselves down 2-0.
They were able to immediately cut into the lead though when Mason Minzey lined an RBI double into the right center gap in the bottom of the first inning.
The pace would slow down though as the Bobcat bats would go cold for a short while. They would fail to score for the next few innings as a three-run home run from Garrett Navarra followed by a two-run shot from Nick Dardas in the third inning would give the Chippewas a 7-1 lead only a third of the way through the game.
It wouldn’t be until the sixth inning that Ohio made their move to strike back. Alec Patino got the scoring started with a single that would bring home AJ Rausch. Rausch would end up scoring two runs in the game.
A few batters later Will Sturek drilled a three-run shot to right field for his second home run of the year, cutting the lead down to two runs. That’s about when the offense completely stalled on Friday. Ohio ended up with only five hits on the night despite scoring the five runs.
Navarra was able to score one more time for Central Michigan on a wild pitch but that concluded scoring on Friday night as Ohio turned towards Saturday, looking to avoid a series loss.
GAME TWO
We saw another high-scoring affair in the second tilt of the series, only this time the fortune was a bit more on the Bobcats side.
The Bobcats opened up the scoresheet early when Cole Williams ripped a three-run shot in the second inning to give Ohio the lead. Williams ended up dominating on Saturday, going 3-3 at the plate along with five RBI, four runs and a walk.
A solo shot from the Chippewas cut into the lead but the scare would quickly subside. An RBI double from Alex Finney and an RBI groundout from Colin Kasperbauer in the fourth inning would increase the lead back up to three at the end of four innings.
Williams would follow up in the following frame with his second home run of the game, this time a two-run shot to right field. Both of the homers would prove necessary as Central Michigan would cut the lead down to one once again in the sixth.
As they had been doing all day though, Ohio would pull through and eventually pull away on the scoresheet. Billy Adams lined a two-run single in the seventh inning and then Rausch would smack his second home run of the season one inning later.
A final RBI double from Minzey would round out scoring for the Bobcats on Saturday as the ultimately grabbed the 11-7 win to set up a rubber match on Sunday.
GAME THREE
The two teams matched back up on Sunday afternoon looking to secure the series victory. Much like we saw for the first two days, the runs were early and plentiful in the finale.
Ohio was able to grab an early lead, but the Chippewas offensive barrage was too much as Central Michigan was able to take a 10-6 victory in the series finale.
It didn’t look as if that would become the story early in the game though. Solo shots from Minzey and Sturek in each of the first two frames would open scoring for the Bobcats.
Central Michigan would fire back with four runs in the third inning to grab their first lead of the day, though it wouldn’t last long.
Ohio would follow up with three in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead. Minzey and Patino would each pick up an RBI then Gideon Antle ripped a double down the left field line to score Patino, giving Ohio a 5-4 lead after three frames.
Highlighted by a two-run shot from Robby Morgan, the Chippewas would go on to score another four runs in the fifth inning to grab a lead they would ultimately never relinquish.
Ohio would score one more run on a wild pitch but their offense would stall as Central Michigan would hold on long enough to steal a series victory on enemy turf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.