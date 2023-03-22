If you weren’t paying attention to the calendar, you might’ve thought it was football season after Tuesday. The cover was torn off the ball all afternoon in Morehead, KY as Ohio ended up falling 19-14 to the Eagles in one of the more high-scoring contests you’ll see.
In the end, both programs combined for 38 hits, 33 runs and seven home runs in the game. Ryley Preece stole the show for Morehead State, going 4-4 at the plate with three home runs and five RBI. He hit two of those in the first couple of innings to break open a massive lead for the Eagles.
In the Bobcats’ dugout, Cole Williams dominated the night. The left fielder went 5-5 at the plate with three RBI, smacking a home run during the process. In total, six different Bobcats recorded multiple hits on the night. Other than Williams, Mason Minzey was the only one with more than two, going 3-6 at the plate while scoring three runs.
Williams and Nick Dolan had three RBI on the night. Will Sturek, Colin Kasperbauer and Alex Finney each recorded two.
For all the offensive success they would find though, the game never really felt positive for all that long.
The vibes were good though after the first few minutes of the game. Sturek got the festivities started with a two-run shot in the first inning to open up scoring. The lead wouldn’t last long however.
Preece would come up and launch a lead-off home run for the Eagles and then a few batters later Carter Owens ripped a three-run shot over the right field fence to give them the lead.
Preece would go on to smack another home run in the second inning as a five-run frame from the Eagles would give them a 9-2 lead after two innings.
A two-RBI single from Dolan in the third inning highlighted a four-run frame that would reduce the deficit down to two. The shortstop would then grab another RBI single a couple of innings later to tie the game up at nine. Following a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning that would tie the game up, Alec Patino singled up the middle to regain the lead for Ohio.
As they did all day though, Morehead answered immediately. In the bottom of the fifth, Roman Kuntz launched a three-run shot over the center field fence to take back the lead.
Ohio would make their last stand in the sixth when Williams ripped a two-run shot himself to make it a 13-12 game with the Bobcats looking to hold on.
That’s about when it all went downhill. As he did all day, Preece answered back for the Eagles in the next half-inning with his third blast of the game, this one a three-run shot to give Morehead a lead they would never relinquish.
Morehead would go on to score four more over the final few innings as Ohio couldn’t muster up enough late, ultimately falling.
They next shift focus back towards Mid-American Conference play. They’ll travel to DeKalb, IL this weekend for a series with Northern Illinois. First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 4 p.m. EST.
