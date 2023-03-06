The Ohio Bobcats are falling victim to some cold weather struggles early in the season on the diamond. They fell to 2-8 in the early season after being swept by Southern Illinois over the weekend on the road.
They allowed the Salukis to tack on 10 runs in each of the double-header games on Saturday and ended up falling 7-4 in the series finale. Through 11 games so far this season, the ‘Cats have allowed just under 10 runs-per-game.
The struggles early in the year have focused more on pitching rather than a lack of offense. Even when discarding the 27-run output the Bobcats put on Navy a few weeks ago, Ohio has averaged over five runs-per-game.
GAME ONE
In the first game of the double-header on Saturday, Ohio’s struggles on the mound continued to occur.
It didn’t seem like that at first though as the Bobcats were able to get through four clean innings to start. It all started to crumble in the fifth.
Three singles and a home run in the bottom of the frame gave Southern Illinois a 6-0 lead at the end of five.
The Bobcats started chipping away almost immediately though. A double and a single from Mason Minzey in consecutive innings cut the lead to one, then an RBI double Alec Patino tied the game up at six.
Minzey and Patino have been huge parts of the early offensive success. The two have slashed .306/.611/1.033 and .361/.611/1.100 respectively over the first 10 games.
A two-run double from Will Sturek would give Ohio an 8-6 lead midway through the seventh inning.
The Salukis would respond instantly though. A bases-clearing double from Steven Loden would give Southern Illinois the lead once again in the bottom of the seventh.
Patino would tie the game up back at nine after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but a two-run bottom of the eighth ultimately gave the Salukis all they would need to secure the victory.
GAME TWO
Southern Illinois made a long day even longer for the Bobcats in the second matchup of the day.
The Salukis went on an offensive barrage to start the night and found themselves with a 6-0 lead after three innings.
They would slowly build on the lead as the game went on and the score sat at 11-0 going into the final frame.
Cutter Clay’s two-run double capped off a three-run inning from the Bobcats in the ninth, but the deficit was simply too great as Ohio fell in the second game of the double-header.
GAME THREE
In the series finale on Sunday, the theme continued.
A third-inning home run from Ryan Rodriguez opened up scoring for the Salukis, who would take a 5-1 lead after the sixth inning.
AJ Rausch cut the deficit with a two-run double to left center in the seventh and the redshirt sophomore later scored on a ground out to make it a one-run game.
Rausch has been one the bright spots early in the year for the Bobcats, absolutely raking the ball. He’s leading the team in a litany of offensive categories, slashing .385/.610/1.151 with a .510 on-base percentage over the first few weeks.
Their hopes would be cut short just a few minutes later when a two-run single from Nate Lyons in the eighth gave Southern Illinois a three-run cushion going into the ninth.
Ohio failed to get anything together, ultimately falling by the three-run deficit in the end.
The Bobcats next set their sights to Lexington, KY where they’ll take on the University of Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats are 9-2 after completing a weekend sweep of Indiana State.
