Dwight Wilson

(#4) Dwight Wilson III goes up for the shot attempt against Bowling Green in the 92-58 win over the Falcons in the final game of the regular season.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

When trying to reach the NCAA tournament, you’re going to have to prove yourself against the best. Ohio went toe-to-toe with the best of the Mid-American Conference on Friday night but the fight ultimately became too much in the end as the Bobcats fell to No. 1 ranked Toledo 82-75 in the semi-finals of the MAC tournament to end their season.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.