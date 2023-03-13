When trying to reach the NCAA tournament, you’re going to have to prove yourself against the best. Ohio went toe-to-toe with the best of the Mid-American Conference on Friday night but the fight ultimately became too much in the end as the Bobcats fell to No. 1 ranked Toledo 82-75 in the semi-finals of the MAC tournament to end their season.
The loss wasn’t due to a lack of effort as the Bobcats spent most of the night going back-and-forth with the Rockets before Toledo was able to break the game open late.
Jaylin Hunter gave his absolute best effort in the final game of his first year as a Bobcat, going for a career-high 27 points on 9-18 shooting with an absurd 7-11 mark from beyond the arc. He also added six rebounds and three steals in the loss.
Aside from Hunter though, Ohio struggled to find consistent scoring from other pieces. DeVon Baker and AJ Brown were the only other Bobcats to reach double-digits, scoring 17 and 13 points respectively off the bench. Brown added seven rebounds and a pair of steals while struggling from the field with a 4-11 mark.
Dwight Wilson III was the next highest starter on the score sheet, only putting up seven points in his final game as a Bobcat. He was efficient in other areas though, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists.
For all the sorrow Ohio would eventually feel during the night, it didn’t quite start off that way.
Evidence of what he would do over the entirety of the night, Hunter got Ohio rolling to start the game. Including a pair of three-pointers, the guard scored the first eight points for Ohio as the Bobcats held a slight advantage a few minutes into the night.
Toledo would quickly storm back to take the lead before Baker once again grabbed it for the Bobcats. RayJ Dennis, the Player of the Year in the MAC, would then begin to take over.
The guard hit a couple of buckets that kicked off a 10-1 run to give them a significant advantage. The Rockets were able to build the lead up to 10 points with roughly five minutes left in the first half. Dennis would finish the night with a team-high 28 points for Toledo.
Three straight buckets, including a step-back three-pointer that capped the run, from Hunter instantly cut the lead back down to three. AJ Brown drilled a three-pointer to then cut it down to two points.
Dante Maddox Jr. would kill any momentum by instantly drilling a three-pointer in response, helping allow Toledo to take a 37-31 lead going into the halftime break.
As he did to start the night, Hunter tried to get some quick momentum to swing Ohio’s way to start the second frame. He would drill a pair of three-pointers within the first few minutes of the half to bring the lead down to a single point.
Toledo would immediately respond with seven straight points before a three-pointer from Baker killed that run. Ohio would continue to persistently try and close the gap but any time they would get close Toledo would go on a quick run to keep them at bay. This trend would continue for much of the second half as they spent the rest of the night anywhere between 5-10 points down on the scoreboard.
Ohio was able to cut the lead to as little as six with just around a minute to play but it quickly became too little, too late as Toledo did just enough to push them off and walk away with the semi-final victory.
Ending their season at 19-14, Ohio will have decisions to make roster wise when looking towards the future, envisioning fighting for a MAC Championship once again in the near future.
