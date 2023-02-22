Whether the rest of the Mid-American Conference cares for it or not, Ohio has simply refused to lose on the court as of recently. They just grabbed their sixth straight, and eighth of their last 10, with a 77-68 victory over Northern Illinois at the Convocation Center on Tuesday night.
Dwight Wilson III led the way for the Bobcats (17-11, 9-6) in a dominant performance down low. The graduate student paced Ohio with 24 points on 11-19 shooting, recording a double-double with 10 rebounds on the night.
Jaylin Hunter was behind him on a cooler shooting night for the guard. Hunter poured in 16 points on 6-13 shooting with an inefficient 2-7 mark behind the arc. As he’s done all throughout the season though, Hunter was able to contribute in other ways. The junior added seven assists, four rebounds, a pair of steals and a block in the win.
The Bobcats have been on a hot streak as of recent from three-point territory but they cooled off against the Huskies, shooting 32% from deep. Usually a number like that could come back to haunt them, but luckily enough Northern Illinois (11-17, 7-8) responded with one of their worst shooting nights of the season.
The Huskies shot nearly 47% from the field as a whole but showcased an abysmal 1-19 mark from three-point range.
Northern Illinois also hindered themselves at the free throw line. The Huskies were 47% from the charity stripe, including a 6-14 mark in the second half that seriously hurt their chances of coming back. Even still, Northern Illinois had five players reach double-digits on the scoresheet.
The only other Bobcat to hit double-digits on the scoresheet was Elmore James. The guard had 10 points on 4-5 shooting while also adding six rebounds and an assist.
Miles Brown and Ben Roderick added nine and eight points respectively to help pace Ohio.
Even with all the shooting struggles from Northern Illinois, the two teams still found themselves deadlocked at 37 after a competitive first half.
Thanks to the poor shooting from the Huskies and late clutch baskets from the Bobcats, Ohio was able to hang on late and walk out of the Convo with another win. They now sit with a 13-1 record at home this season.
Ohio will go on the road this Saturday for another edition of the Battle of the Bricks, facing off against Miami (OH) with a 1 p.m. start. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.