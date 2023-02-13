Now riding the wave of three-straight Mid-American Conference victories and five out of their last seven, Ohio enacted revenge on Akron from their loss a couple weeks ago, taking down the Zips 90-81 at home on Friday night. The win now moves them to 14-11 on the season with a 6-6 MAC record to boot.
As it’s been the past few weeks and now seemingly becoming a regular event, it was the Jaylin Hunter show in the Convo. The junior scored a season-high 25 points on 7-14 shooting from the field with a 4-7 mark from three-point territory. The win marked Hunter’s eighth-straight game in double figures and his 11th in the last 14 games. He’s been particularly hot as of recent though, scoring at least 19+ in each of the last four contests. The junior also added three assists and a pair of steals in the win.
The rest of the players themselves weren’t too cold from the field either. As a team, the Bobcats shot just under 50% from the field but had a remarkable 62% clip from three-point territory.
Overall, Ohio had 5 players hit double-digit points in the win. Dwight Wilson III was second to Hunter with 16 points. The big man also added eight rebounds and three assists in the win.
Miles Brown (11), Elmore James (11) and DeVon Baker (11) rounded out scoring for the Bobcats.
With all the success, they still had to outlast an Akron (17-8, 8-3) team that was shooting terrifically from the floor and eventually finished with 80+ points. The Zips shot 50% from the floor with a 47% clip from deep on 23 attempts.
Xavier Castaneda finished with a game-high 34 points for Akron on 10-15 shooting with a 6-10 mark from deep. Enrique Freeman also added 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
Looking to keep their hot-streak going, Athens stays at home to see Buffalo come into the Convo on Tuesday for a Valentine’s Day matchup.
