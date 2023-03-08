Check the calendar… It’s tournament time.
Ohio (18-13, 10-8 Mid-American Conference) did enough this season to secure the fifth seed in the MAC Tournament, slated to start on Thursday morning. Their efforts did enough to earn a first round matchup with fourth seeded Ball State (20-11, 11-7) as the two programs head into their second meeting of the season.
As every game becomes a one-and-done scenario at this point, it might be good to get a little refresh on how the two matched up earlier in the season and spotlight a little preview of what might be coming from the Cardinals.
January Joy
The only matchup between the two schools this season happened back on Jan. 10 with Ohio squeaking out a 76-71 victory at home in an ultra-competitive game.
Jaylin Hunter paced the Bobcats on that night with 23 points on 7-12 shooting from the field with a 4-5 mark from deep. The guard has been in a bit of a scoring slump over the past couple weeks after his scorching run, but he has the potential to led the Bobcats each and every time he steps on the floor.
Behind him was Dwight Wilson III with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson has been that reliable anchor all season down in the paint, he just has to continue to give the ‘Cats good minutes.
AJ Clayton was the only other Bobcat to hit double-digits that night, scoring 16 on four made three-pointers. While Hunter, Wilson III and as of recently Elmore James have carried the load for Ohio, they’ve often got hot performances from a litany of different players off the bench.
It could be a variety of different players that break out for a specific game, but they’re going to need that consistently to beat Ball State and move on in hopes of a MAC crown.
For the Cardinals, Jarron Coleman led scoring with 17 points while Jalen Windham and Payton Sparks poured in 13 and 12 points respectively.
A one game sample size doesn’t really tell much, but it can provide some inkling of what to look for it the future.
Scouting the Cardinals
Just like he did at the Convocation Center earlier this year, Coleman is the leading scorer for the Cardinals. While he isn’t the most efficient scorer, Coleman clearly leads the team in shot attempts by a wide margin and actually had a respectable 36% from three-point territory on the season. If Ohio can contain Coleman, they’ll force Ball State into an uncomfortable position.
That is of course if Jaylin Sellers isn’t on a hot-streak. The guard was the second-highest scorer on the team but his real damage came from beyond the arc. He shot 46% from three-point territory on the year.
He’s not the only hot hand on the team from deep either. Demarius Jacobs, who averages just over 12 points-per-game, hit 44% of his attempts on the year.
As a team, the Cardinals shot 37% from deep. It’ll be imperative that Ohio guards the perimeter if they want to pull out the first round victory.
For where the team excels on the perimeter, they have weaknesses down low. Sparks is the only Cardinal averaging over six rebounds a game. Ohio will have the opportunity to take advantage of offensive rebounds and second-chance putbacks.
Editor’s Note: Game time for the OU/Ball State tilt is to be determined, but is set to start a minimum of 30 minutes following the conclusion of the Toledo/Miami contest.
