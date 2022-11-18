In a Convocation Center scattered evenly with red and green alike, the No. 8 ranked Ohio State took down the Lady Bobcats 86-56 on Thursday night.
It was a tough shooting night to start from both the Bobcats and Buckeyes with both squads shooting 30% from the field in the first quarter. There was one key aspect though that allowed Ohio St. to launch out to a 18-8 at the end of the first, and ultimately keep their lead throughout the night. Turnovers.
“Their press is really good,” Bob Boldon, the head coach of the Bobcats bluntly said when asked about what the root of the turnover issue was. “That’s about what they’ve been doing, turning people over. 65 times in two games, now 98 in three, it’s about average. I think we knew that in order to have a chance we’d need to keep that number down and they just proved how good they are.”
Ohio turned the ball over 33 in the game, including 11 in the first quarter alone. That’s compared to the one lone turnover that the Buckeyes had in the opening frame.
The turnovers allowed Ohio St. to jump out to the big lead solely because of the volume of shots they were taking, not because of their effectiveness. Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 16 points on the night, including eight in the first frame.
Facing a substantial deficit after one, Ohio was led by Yaya Felder offensively the rest of the way. The sophomore scored eight in the second quarter alone en route to a 21-point performance overall. A last second bucket by the Connecticut native made it a 43-22 game heading into the break.
Helping pace the Buckeyes in the first half were Rebeka Mikulasikova and Taylor Mikesell, who each posted nine points during that span. The two finished the contest with 11 and 14 points respectively.
Defensively, the Bobcats weren’t even all that bad. They were able to hold the Buckeyes to 38% shooting from the field on the night. Had Ohio St. not pressured Ohio all night with a consistent press that forced all the turnovers, it would’ve been a far closer contest.
“We did a pretty good job defensive rebounding most of the night, that’s something we haven’t done very well this year,” Boldon said after the game. “I thought our screening action at times looked really good and I thought we were driving the basketball at times was really good. I thought our kids competed and our kids tried.”
The Buckeyes admittedly sat most of their starters in the final frame, allowing the Bobcats to actually outscore them 21-18 in the fourth quarter. Jaya McClure led the ‘Cats with seven in the final frame.
Sitting at 0-3 on the year now, Ohio shifts focus toward Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis to take on the Jaguars on Sunday.
