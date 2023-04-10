The Ohio baseball team had more than just a holiday to celebrate over the weekend. The Bobcats (13-15, 11-4 Mid-American Conference) secured a series sweep over Toledo (14-16, 6-9) on the road. Let’s take a look at how they were able to grab their second consecutive conference sweep.
GAME ONE
Ohio opened up the weekend with a dominant pitching performance, ultimately walking away with a 6-0 win over the Rockets. Toledo was only able to grab two hits in total during the game.
On the mound, Luke Olson dazzled to move his record to 3-1 on the year. Olson threw a complete game, striking out seven and walking none while only allowing the pair of hits.
The junior was able to keep the game tied while Ohio’s offense took a couple innings to warm up. After entering the fourth inning in a scoreless deadlock, the Bobcats were able to rally for four runs in the third to grab a lead they would never relinquish.
Nick Dolan opened up scoring with his first home run of the year, a two-run shot to left field. Alec Patino and Will Sturek would follow that up with RBI doubles later in the inning.
Trevor Lukkes would come around to score on a wild pitch in the seventh and then Patino would cap off scoring in the ninth with a solo shot, his fifth of the year, as Ohio cruised to the shutout victory in the series opener.
GAME TWO
Saturday’s action was just a little closer, but not any less exciting as Ohio was able to secure a series victory with a wild comeback victory. Scoring six in the ninth, Ohio was able to erase a five-run deficit in their final at bats to steal a win from the Rockets.
Mitchel Hemmen took the mound for Ohio on Saturday and struggled in his few innings of action. He was only able to make it 3.1 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs while walking a pair and failing to record a strikeout.
The Rockets first struck in the second inning when Daunte DeCello launched a solo shot over the left field fence. They would then proceed to score four more over the next couple innings, putting Ohio in a 5-0 hole heading into the fifth inning.
Patino would get the Bobcats on the board with an RBI double and then a sacrifice fly from Alex Finney would later score Patino. The comeback seemed to have stalled though after Toledo answered immediately with two more in the bottom of the fifth to move back ahead five runs.
Although he allowed the two runs to come across, Jacob Tate did an excellent job out of the bullpen to clean up the mess left by Hemmen. Tate would go 4.2 innings, keeping Toledo scoreless over the final few innings before Ohio made their comeback effort.
With their backs against the wall going into the ninth inning down five, the Bobcats started off on their miraculous comeback.
Sturek would make the first move with an RBI double. Colin Kasperbauer would come up as the next batter and smack an RBI single. Finney and Cole Williams would then grab RBI singles before a fielder’s choice from Lukkes would tie the game up at seven. The Bobcats ultimately record five straight at-bats with an RBI to help even the score.
A throwing error from Toledo would then allow Lukkes to scamper home with what would become the game-winning run.
Braxton Kelly would then secure his fourth save of the season in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the win and the series victory.
GAME THREE
Despite grabbing a series victory, the job was not finished for Ohio as the went to secure the sweep on Sunday. Using another dominant pitching performance, this time from Trent Spoon, Ohio was able to make another comeback and steal a 5-2 win over the Rockets.
Spoon would go six innings of two-hit ball, striking out three while allowing one earned run.
Toledo took an initial lead in the first inning but Ohio quickly responded, grabbing a run in the second by way of a wild pitch. The Bobcats would then tack on one more in the third when Sturek ripped an RBI single into left field. Patino would follow that up a couple of innings later with his second home run of the weekend, a two-run shot that extended Ohio’s lead to 4-1. Both teams would be able to score a run in the seventh before Kelly grabbed his second save of the weekend.
