We’ve had football underway for a few weeks now, but we must admit that it hasn’t quite felt real yet. It never does.
The adrenaline rush that comes with knowing the start of practice being underway fades as the days go on. It gets tiring to hear the same old clichés without being able to tie actual results to them.
That’s over now though. It’s time to embrace one of the better times of the year. It’s game week.
Unlike the Bobcats, their opponent has already got the opportunity to knock some rust off and get into game action. Florida Atlantic University were one of the few schools that took part in the “Week 0” festivities and have already won their first game.
They blew out Charlotte in a dominant 43-13 shellacking in Boca Raton this past week.
“Them playing first, a lot of coaches would say it’s a disadvantage. I think it’s an advantage,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats, said to the media earlier this week. “They’ve got seven new coaches on the staff, two new coordinators. Getting a chance to see them is going to be beneficial… I see their unit as offensively very strong. It all goes through their quarterback. He’s an experienced player.”
The Owls boast N’Kosi Perry at the helm of their offense. The former University of Miami recruit impressed in his second season as the Owls’ quarterback. In the 30-point victory over Charlotte, the 6-4 quarterback went 16-22 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown.
Albeit against lesser competition, N’Kosi proved to be an accurate arm that can lead a potent offense. It’s a good thing that Albin and the rest of his staff have been consistent on what the strength of this Bobcats team will be.
“They have pace with that offense, coach Nowinsky and the staff has got experience dealing with those things… Our defense versus their offense should be exciting and we’ll go from there.”
Coach Albin raved about the defensive unit and the leadership the Bobcats have in these positions. They feel as if the unit is going to keep Ohio competitive no matter the circumstances. An initial test against at high-power offense is exactly what the program needed.
“I think up the middle is where our strength is. In the defensive line we’ve got six to eight guys who are going to see time. We return all three linebackers from a year ago plus Keye Thompson. We’ve got a good amount of experience there.”
“Staying with the middle of the defense. Tariq Drake, an all-league performer is back in the back end, so it’ll be a great matchup in this contest.”
It’s going to be difficult to come out for your first test of the year against somebody who is already firing on all cylinders. Much of the success of this particular game and season hang heavily on the play of Kurtis Rourke and the offense, that’s well known.
The offense is going to have to make a significant leap if they want to equal out what their defense is supposed to bring. The matchup against FAU may actually be a perfect test for the Bobcats.
They take pride in a stout defense, and if that’s accurate, they’ll step up their game and prove it against a high-powered offense. If that’s the case, it will also allow the offense time to find a confident rhythm so they’re not just chasing from behind all game while also trying to find an offensive identity.
Especially with two Power-5 opponents coming up in the coming weeks, it makes sense that the opener against an already humming offense is actually a good thing for Albin and the rest of his staff to deal with.
