“There’s probably a book somewhere in there” is how Ohio volleyball coach Geoff Carlston describes his first year back at the Bobcat helm. A four-time MAC coach of the year, he returned to the Convo reprising his highly successful stint over a decade ago. It was barely a month before the 2021 season started. He hadn’t met his squad, knew his assistants, had to quickly implement a new system of practice and play, and prepare the team for road games after Covid restrictions.
“We had a lot of repetition training in those early days,” Carlston reflects with a bit of a chuckle. As the season began, the Cats struggled and did not register a victory until the conference schedule rolled around in late September. Then the team went on a roll and made it to the semi-final round of the MAC tournament. Quite an accomplishment.
Carlston figures that experience should carry over to 2022. “We turned a corner for a number of players during that run. We’re bringing in some depth with our recruits and will see how that all fits with our first practice on August 10.”
There are thirteen returnees on the roster and all of them saw significant minutes on the court. Senior Caitlin O’Farrell is the most experienced middle, Elizabeth Hoerlein saw rapid growth in her sophomore year, while senior Emily Margolies and sophomore Makenna Schaffer added quality in the center.
The outside hitters should continue to be strength this season. Caroline Clippard was named to the MAC all-freshman team, Olivia Margolies provided some strong efforts, and the return from injury of heavy hitter Lauren Park will be welcomed at the strings.
The deep defense has experience with designated servers and liberos. Junior Sam Steele leads the group along with senior Ciara Livingway, junior Maci Watrous, and Alexander product Karsyn Raines.
Setter Parker Kwiatowski enters her senior year after what Carlston described as a solid Spring season at the point. Junior Tria McLean will be available a little later in the season due to an injury.
The four recruits bring some depth to the table. Kristy Frank is a graduate transfer from Utah State and Carly Doros transferred from Louisiana Tech. Two freshman complete the roster: Charity Winzer and Leah Rogers.
Carslton feels that the MAC will be the strongest across the board in the last fourteen years. “There are about five teams who are returning their starting lineups, with players getting extra years due to Covid regulations.” But he noted that getting into the NCAA tournament even as an at large is dependent on a team’s RPI.
“A good record means little if you’ve not played against top 50 teams in the pre-conference season. And if you’re not getting the conference automatic bid, your record has to show wins against the top 50. Getting into the NCAA tournament means a significant change for your program.” He should know since he’s taken a number of teams into the tourney.
To that end, the Bobcats will face traditional powers Kentucky, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tulane, and former Ohio mentor Ryan Theis’s Marquette squad, all on the road. “Playing top 50 teams means you do have to win those games, of course,” Carlston added.
The home season will begin with the Bobcat Invitational September 9 and 10 with Bradley, Loyola Maryland, and Tennessee Tech coming to the Convo. Conference season starts with Miami on September 23 and 24. “We want to set the Convo volleyball attendance record for that Friday game. I want to see 5000 fans cheering us on. We usually lead the league in attendance and we want to expand those numbers.”
Carlston, and avid skier, mountain biker, and motorcycle racer, has a new staff for 2022. Assistant coach Kenzie Crawford comes to Ohio from the US Military Academy at West Point, assistant coach Andrew Kroger was the interim head coach at North Alabama, and the graduate assistant will be Olena Fedorenko.
The Bobcats will have an exhibition match at the Convo on Wednesday August 16 against Marshall at 6PM and hold the annual Green and White scrimmage Friday August 19 at 7PM. Carlston invites all volleyball fans to attend.
