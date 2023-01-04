Ohio football charity

The Ohio Bobcats football program partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson to give out shopping sprees to the kids of the program before the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

On Friday afternoon, we saw what might’ve been the best game during the 2022 bowl season during the 30-27 overtime win for Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.