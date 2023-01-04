On Friday afternoon, we saw what might’ve been the best game during the 2022 bowl season during the 30-27 overtime win for Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.
Late game heroics that stretched from a game-tying kick in the last seconds of the game to a beautifully delivered ball in the back of the endzone on third down that sent the Bobcats home with the win engulfed the hearts and emotions of fans back in Athens.
Despite the commotion and excitement surrounding Ohio reaching double-digit wins for only the fourth time in program history, the trip out to Tucson was meant to be much, much more for Ohio and the football program.
Showing up nearly a week before the game, the Bobcats had ample time to travel around the city and embark in different activities. Whether it be a trip to Topgolf or a dance battle between the Bobcats and Wyoming on the resort the two programs shared, they had fun in the sun while down there.
What’s not brought up as much due to the excitement of the week and the game was what Ohio did to try and help out the local community of Tucson.
On the day before the game, Ohio partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Boys & Girls Club of Tucson to help give out $300 dollar shopping sprees to the kids of the program. Each of the players were matched up with a kid and they went along to help them shop while hanging out with them.
They were there for the game, but the message and impact of this event didn’t fly by the players.
“This is where I strive at. I’ve created a non-profit based off of stuff like this,” Kai Caesar, defensive tackle for Ohio said about having the opportunity to give back to the kids and the community. “Just seeing these guys out here helping and giving back, it’s a beautiful thing… to do something like this in another state, it’s a blessing.”
You could tell it was to the players. They seemingly enjoyed the moment just as much as the kids staring up at them. So much hard work and dedication goes in to the craft of your sport anyway, it can be tough to step back and realize the impact that they can make on people in this world. That event was just a reminder to the players that they’re more than football figures.
“It feels great, kind of leaving our mark in the community. I’ve been given the chance to be able to give back to these kids and give them something nice,” CJ Harris said to the Messenger. “It’s a great way for us, as Ohio University, to leave our mark here.”
A small subsection of Tucson, Arizona became Ohio Bobcats fans after their shopping spree. It may seem insignificant, but that kind of impact and outreach is invaluable and humbling in a sense.
It wasn’t all totally new territory though, despite being across the country. Keegan Wilburn, a First-Team All-MAC selection and Nelsonville-York High School grad, made it clear that he feels the emotion that these kids were going through.
“This specifically, it definitely hits home because I identify with a lot of the kids in similar situation back home,” The receiver said. “To give back… I have empathy for these kids and what I was able to do, it’s pretty cool.”
The week was filled with highs for the Bobcats, but a simple trip to the mall might’ve been the highlight of it all.
