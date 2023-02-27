Winning streaks always have to end. There’s no shame in falling after a massive string of success. Losing to a hated rival though is a different story.
Ohio’s six-game win streak was cut short on Saturday afternoon when the Bobcats lost another edition of the Battle of the Bricks, falling 85-68 to Miami (OH) on the road.
Jaylin Hunter and Dwight Wilson III paced the Bobcats with 19 points apiece. The two combined to shoot 14-27 with Hunter shooting 3-4 from deep. Wilson was also active on the defensive side of the ball with eight rebounds, a block and a steal in the loss.
No other Bobcat reached double-digits with Miles Brown being the next highest scoring with nine points on 2-9 shooting.
As a whole, Ohio struggled mightily from the field. They shot 38% from the field with an efficient 35% mark from deep on 20 attempts. They also faltered at the free throw line, shooting just under 62% from the charity stripe.
On the other side, Mekhi Lairy and Morgan Stafford dominated for the RedHawks. The two scored 26 and 24 points respectively to help guide Miami.
Those two performances were just an example of how well the team shot as a whole. Miami finished up shooting 60% from the field with a 52% mark from three-point range.
Another key aspect was the play on the glass. Ohio was outrebounded 36-25 on the night.
It was a closely contested game throughout the first half with Ohio entering the break only down two points on the road, but the RedHawks completely dominated Ohio in the second to eventually cruise to the 17-point win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.