AKRON — In the locker room, the Bobcats cut away extra layers of athletic tape and shrugged off more ice bags than normal after a two-hour battle.
Just 30 yards away, out on the floor, the Zips cut down strands of the net, and cavorted freely as the labors of the last 120 minutes melted away instantly.
Ohio gave it everything it had, but wasn’t able to take anything away from Tuesday’s 74-67 loss to Akron inside James A. Rhodes Arena. The Bobcats (15-15, 7-10 Mid-American Conference) led by 14 with 14 minutes remaining, but it was Zips (23-7, 13-4 MAC) that had an extra gear left for the stretch run.
Akron out scored Ohio 27-6 over the last 14 minutes for the win, and in the process locked up no worse than a share of the Mid-American Conference regular-season title.
“Our guys battled, they gave everything they had. They were gassed,” said Ohio head coach Jeff Boals. “We just didn’t make the plays.”
Akron’s John Groce won his first regular-season championship in 12 years of being a head coach at the Division I level. He lingered on the court afterward, as the Zips brought out ladders and cut down the nylon. After he got his piece, Groce twirled the net above his head.
Groce has won MAC Tournament titles before, in both 2010 and 2012 at Ohio in fact. A season-long championship had remained out of reach, until Tuesday night.
“What I've learned is this is hard. It's really, really difficult,” Groce said.
“Now a few years ago.. was probably a little crazier. I would've been on to the next one just like that,” he added, referring to his years in Athens. “But I've learned to enjoy the moment a little longer now. Tonight is hard to do.”
The Zips were deeper on this night, but Ohio leavened one of its toughest outings of the season into another near-miss for a definitive road win. And in terms of difficulty, the Bobcats know first-hand how hard winning can be.
OU fell to 3-9 in road games this season — and has had just one since Nov. 13 — and Tuesday’s setback was the latest in a series of hard-luck losses to the MAC’s best. The conference’s current top four seeds — Akron, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois and Buffalo — were a combined 4-0 at home against OU this season.
But, the Bobcats led in each of the games in the second half and only Akron was able to win by more than a single possession.
“We were right there,” Boals said. “It’s kind of like Groundhog Day with Northern Illinois, at Buffalo, BG, now here.
‘We’ve proven we can play with everybody. Now it’s just a matter of knocking those in and finishing it out.”
Ohio lacked the legs to finish on Tuesday. The Bobcats played without senior guard Jordan Dartis (ankle) and redshirt freshman forward Mason McMurray (illness) as an already young, and thin, rotation was stretched even further.
Matters were complicated further in the second half for Ohio when sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas and graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda both tweaked ankles and missed precious minutes. Freshman wing Ben Roderick was dogged by foul trouble, and fouled out after 33 minutes, and freshman guard Lunden McDay weathered several bouts with lower leg cramping.
“That stuff doesn’t help. But like coach always says, you got to find a way and get it done,” said Preston, who played a full 40 minutes for a sixth straight game and a 16th time this season.
Preston was sensational in the first half, and finished with 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Ogbonda piled up a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds. Vander Plas added 12 points, and Roderick and McDay combined for 17 points and five 3-pointers.
But virtually all of that offense came in the game’s first 36 minutes.
Ohio led 50-37 after one of its best offensive halves of the season. Preston was unstoppable in the first half with 15 points and seven assists while hitting 6 of 7 from the field. Vander Plas dropped in 10 point first-half points — all right at the rim — and OU broke open the game with a 12-1 run midway through the first half.
The Bobcats shot an absurd 63.6 percent in the half, with just two turnovers, bagged six 3-pointers. Going back to the first game this season against the Zips, Ohio had scored 104 points over 80 minutes against Akron.
But the Zips, showing the toughness of a champion, flipped it all in the second half. Junior guard Loren Cristian Jackson, who tormented Ohio with 35 points in the first meeting this season, was held to just 13 in the rematch and fouled out with 8:24 to go.
It didn’t matter. Akron dialed up the defense, the Bobcats lost their legs, and the game turned.
“(Groce) gave us a message at halftime, and we answered it,” said Akron senior guard Tyler Cheese, who had 17 points, seven assists and five steals.
Ohio led 61-47 with 14:20 left after a made free throw from Miles Brown. But three possessions later Vander Plas turned his ankle and had to leave for a stint, and the Bobcats were never the same.
Akron promptly went off on a 12-0 run to get back into it, and Ohio went into an offensive funk it could never escape.
Ohio made just two of its final 17 shots of the game — a Preston dunk and a Preston spinner in the lane — and didn’t make a shot from the field over the final six minutes. OU, with just two turnovers in the first half, had 11 in the second. And with Akron charging, Ohio missed three free throws — all were the front ends of prospective one-and-ones.
Still, Ohio led 65-61 before Channel Banks made a shot-clock beating 3 from the left wing. A turnover led to Greg Tribble’s fast-break dunk, and the Zips led 66-65 with 4:52 left.
OU trailed 69-67 with 56.3 seconds left after two Ogbonda free throws, but Akron got five points in the final 34 seconds to put it away.
“We didn’t really make shots. I missed a bunch of layups,” Preston said. “We missed the 3s that we made in the first half. Credit to their defensive pressure and intensity but we missed a lot more shots in second half.”
The loss didn’t impact Ohio’s hopes of a home game in the first round of the 2020 MAC Tournament. OU began the night in eighth place, and ended it in the same spot.
And the Bobcats can still clinch that home game with a win on Friday at Miami (12-18, 5-12 MAC) in the regular-season finale. But what kind of shape OU will be by then remains to be seen.
The Bobcats were 14 minutes from their best win of the season. Instead they left Akron with that familiar feeling of letting one get away.
“Yeah, I think we did,” Preston said. “We can only move forward.”
Even now, with the season at the finish line, Boals expressed only a belief his team will figure out how to win these games away from home.
“I’m not frustrated because our guys played hard, they competed,” Boals said.
“It’s up to me to figure out how to win those games, how to help our team win those games,” he added. “We got to figure that out and I have to help them.”
Akron 74, Ohio 67
Ohio;50;17;—;67
Akron;37;37;—;74
OHIO 67 (15-15, 7-10 MAC)
Ben Roderick 3 0-0 8, Ben Vander Plas 5 1-1 12, Sylvester Ogbonda 4 6-6 15, Jason Preston 8 2-4 19, Lunden McDay 3 0-2 9, Miles Brown 0 1-2 1, Nolan Foster 0 0-0 0, Connor Murrell 1 1-1 3; TOTALS 24 11-16 67; 3-point goals — 8-23 (McDay 3-3, Roderick 2-4, Ogbonda 1-2, Preston 1-3, Vander Plas 1-7, Brown 0-2, Murrell 0-2).
AKRON 74 (23-7, 13-4 MAC)
Deng Riak 0 2-2 2, Xeyrius Williams 6 6-6 20, Loren Cristian Jackson 4 2-2 13, Tyler Cheese 4 8-10 17, Channel Banks 3 1-2 10, Camron Reece 3 0-1 6, Greg Tribble 2 1-2 6, Ali Ali 0 0-0 0, Jaden Sayles 0 0-0 0, Mikal Dawson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 20-25 74; 3-point goals — 10-26 (Jackson 3-5, Banks 3-7, Williams 2-7, Tribble 1-2, Cheese 1-5).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 24-53 (.453), 3-point goals 8-23 (.348); Akron 22-47 (.468), 3-point goals 10-26 (.385); Free throws — Ohio 11-16 (.688), Akron 20-25 (.800); Rebounds — Ohio 34/9 offensive (Ogbonda 7), Akron 25/4 offensive (Williams 8); Assists — Ohio 13 (Preston 8), Akron 12 (Cheese 7); Steals — Ohio 5 (Vander Plas 2), Akron 9 (Cheese 5); Blocks — Ohio 1, Akron 0; Turnovers — Ohio 15, Akron 11; Personal fouls — Ohio 17, Akron 19; Attendance — 3,825; Technical fouls — none.
