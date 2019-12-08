Right now, it would be awful easy to take a look at the Bobcats and notice what they don’t have.
This is a team, after all, that will head into finals week with just seven available scholarship players following injuries in each of the last two games.
But Ohio (7-3) also wrapped up the fall semester with seven wins thanks in large to what it does have: two sophomores who have taken the proverbial next step.
Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 21 points and picked up his second double-double of the season with a season-high 11 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Jason Preston flirted with a triple-double, with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
The duo proved more than enough for the short-handed Bobcats in an 81-54 romp over Tennessee Tech (3-7) in the Convocation Center on Sunday afternoon.
“As a duo…keep working harder, finding new ways to help each other on the court is something we’re looking to do,” said Vander Plas, the 2019 Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year.
“It’s weird to look at two sophomores as leadership, as elder guys,” he added. “But (Preston’s) done a phenomenal job stepping into that and I’ve been trying to contribute that too.”
And both have done it from game one this season, and OU has needed every bit of it. The Bobcats’ roster has been trimmed down even more in the last week.
The Bobcats began December with junior wing Connor Murrell, freshman PG Miles Brown and freshman wing Ben Roderick all shelved with injury. In Ohio’s last game, fifth-year senior guard Jordan Dartis left the game early with a knee injury and didn’t suit up on Sunday against the Golden Eagles.
In addition, freshman center Nolan Foster played just two minutes on Sunday after he rolled an ankle just five minutes. He didn’t return, and was in a walking boot afterward.
Ohio was already the youngest team in the MAC, and at the moment it’s probably the thinnest as well.
“It’s who we have,” said first-year head coach Jeff Boals. “We always talk about opportunity. We always talk about being prepared.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had too many opportunities for guys.”
Redshirt freshman Mason McMurray filled in for Dartis in the starting lineup — the first starting lineup change of the season — and had five points and a career-high eight rebounds in a career-high 28 minutes.
Graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda added 12 points and nine rebounds for Ohio, and the Bobcats added 14 points off the bench as freshmen Marvin Price, Nate Springs and walk-on guard Michael Brown made up what amounted to the rest of the rotation.
Oho played well enough without Dartis, the team’s most experienced player and best 3-point shooter. Tennessee Tech was swallowed up by an 11-3 Bobcat run at the start and never led. OU hit nine 3-pointers.
“Maybe (Dartis) would’ve hit about six more of them,” Preston quipped. “Guys stepped up.
“We got another man down. It’s just more opportunity for another guy.”
Jr. Clay led the Eagles with 14 points, but Tennessee Tech failed to make a serious run at the lead. Tennessee Tech got as close as six points, at 20-14, in the first half, but OU used a 14-2 run to blow the game open.
It was that young group of players who prodded the run. Springs scored twice from the block. McMurray dunked home an offensive rebound. Price drilled a left-wing 3-pointer. Freshman starter Lunden McDay, who ended with nine points, added a put-back bucket.
“It’s just a confidence thing for them. Once they get it in their minds that all they have to do is go out there and play basketball like they’ve been playing their whole lives it gets a little bit easier,” Vander Plas said.
“It’s good to see those guys play hard and bring us some energy.”
Ohio led 39-25 at the break, and parlayed that into a 61-49 budge with eight minutes to go. The Bobcats then finished it off with a 15-2 run — fueled in large part by Preston and Vander Plas.
Vander Plas caught a no-look pass from Preston in the corner for a 3-pointer. On the next trip, it was Vander Plas’ touch-pass in transition to led to Preston’s 3-point play. When Vander Plas, who added four assists and two steals, fed a cutting Preston for another layup Ohio led 76-51 with four minutes left.
“That’s what we need out of those guys,” Boals said. “When you can consistently count on those two, it helps everything.”
Boals would like to count on his guys getting healthy. The Bobcats have a break, for finals week, before facing Purdue in the Convo on Dec. 17. Boals said he’s unsure of Foster’s status moving forward, and believes Dartis’ absence will be of the short-term variety.
There’s been no time table issued for the potential return for either Murrell or Roderick, and it’s hoped Brown can be cleared to return before the end of the year.
But Ohio is also riding a season-high four-game winning streak. It’s the reason Boals is still able to joke about the battered nature of his roster.
“We need to get Mr. Miyagi in here to do his (thing),” Boals said, with a hand clap in a nod to fictional character from The Karate Kid movies. “Fix some guys up.”
Ohio 81, Tennessee Tech 54
Tenn. Tech;25;29;—;54
Ohio;39;42;—;81
TENNESSEE TECH (3-7) 54
Amadou Sylla 3 3-4 9, Tujautae Williams 2 2-4 6, Jr. Clay 5 3-3 14, Hunter Vick 2 0-1 4, Cade Crosland 2 0-0 6, Keishawn Davidson 3 0-0 6, Garrett Golday 0 0-0 0, Jared Sherfield 0 2-2 2, Reece Wilkinson 1 0-0 2, Larry Kuimi 0 0-0 0, Darius Allen 0 2-2 2, Chase Ridenour 1 0-0 3, Tyler Thompson 0 0-0 0, Caden Mills 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 12-16 54; 3-point goals — 4-21 (Crosland 2-8, Ridenour 1-2, Clay 1-4, Davidson 0-3, Allen 0-2, Vick 0-1, Sherfield 0-1).
OHIO (7-3) 81
Ben Vander Plas 8 2-5 21, Sylvester Ogbonda 4 3-4 12, Mason McMurray 2 0-0 5, Jason Preston 7 4-5 20, Lunden McDay 4 1-2 9, Marvin Price 1 0-0 3, Nolan Foster 0 0-0 0, Michael Brown 1 0-0 3, Nate Springs 2 2-2 6, John Tenerowicz 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 30 12-18 81; 3-point goals — 9-25 (Vander Plas 3-7, Preston 2-4, Brown 1-2, Ogbonda 1-3, McMurray 1-4, Price 1-4, McDay 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Tenn. Tech 19-52 (.365), 3-point goals 4-21 (.190); Ohio 30-62 (.484), 3-point goals 9-25 (.360); Free throws — Tenn. Tech 12-16 (.750), Ohio 12-18 (.667); Rebounds — Tenn. Tech. 31/6 offensive (Sylla 5); Ohio 43/13 offensive (Vander Plas 11); Assists — Tenn. Tech 9, Ohio 20 (Preston 8); Steals — Tenn. Tech 6, Ohio 10; Blocks — Tenn. Tech 4, Ohio 5 (Vander Plas 2); Turnovers — Tenn. Tech 15, Ohio 9; Personal fouls — Tenn. Tech 21, Ohio 14; Attendance — 3,402; Technical fouls — None.
