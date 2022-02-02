Cece Hooks enjoyed another big night, but it wasn't enough to lift Ohio University to a victory on Wednesday.
Ball State won at the Convocation Center, 84-47, sending the Bobcats to their second loss in a row.
Ball State improves to 13-7 overall and 6-4 in the Mid-American Conference. Ohio falls to 11-7 overall and 5-4 in the MAC.
Hooks scored 33 points on 13 of 24 shooting for Ohio. She also was 7 of 11 from the free throw line, adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Madi Mace added 13 points and two assist, while Erica Johnson had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Gabby Burris added nine points, while Yaya Felder scored seven points.
Ally Becki led Ball State with 27 points and eight assists, making seven 3-pointers. Sydney Freeman added 19 points.
Ball State led 22-15 after one quarter and 38-31 at halftime. Ohio trailed 64-53 going to the fourth quarter.
Ohio is scheduled to travel to Northern Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m.
