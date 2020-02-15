KENT, Ohio — The Golden Flashes got comfortable, and then made the Bobcats less so.
Kent State hit 17 3-pointers — the program’s most in at least three full seasons — and blasted Ohio, 87-72, inside the M.A.C Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Bobcats (12-13, 4-8 Mid-American Conference) had a modest two-game winning streak snapped and lost for a sixth-straight time on Kent State’s home floor. The 17 made 3s allowed were a season-worst for Ohio.
OU’s revamped defense? It didn’t make the trip north.
“There wasn’t the disruption that we’ve had,” Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said. “When you’ve got really good shooters just coming off pin-downs with no pressure, it’s an easy pass.
“It was almost like a perfect storm,” he added. “We didn’t do the things that we needed to do to beat a good team on the road.”
Kent State (17-8, 7-5 MAC) snapped a two-game skid with the win. The Flashes made 10 3s in the first half, but led just 42-38 at the break.
Ohio opened the second half with a 6-0 run and took its last lead, at 44-42, when freshman guard Lunden McDay connected on a corner 3-pointer.
Then the bottom fell out for the Bobcats. Kent State scored 45 points over the final 18 minutes to pin the largest conference loss of the season on Ohio. OU trailed 54-50 with 13 minutes left before the Flashes landed a 10-0 run that put the game away.
Kent State led by as many as 20 points down the stretch and OU never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.
“It’s on us,” said Ohio sophomore guard Jason Preston. “It starts with ball pressure and they were comfortable. We can’t allow them to be comfortable.”
Preston had his ninth double-double of the season with 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas added 12 points and five rebounds. But the duo finished with 12 of Ohio’s 18 turnovers.
“I just made some terrible reads. I left my feet too much. I made some bad passes. I’ll be better on that,” Preston said.
Four starters reached double figures. McDay ended with 14 points — all in the second half — and graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda had 13 points and seven rebounds.
But the Flashes owned the backcourt. Senior guard Troy Simons had a career-high 27 points, including 19 in a tone-setting first half, and hit on a career-best 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Anthony Roberts had a career-high 21 points and connected on 5 of 6 3s. Senior guard Antonio Williams added 16 points and seven rebounds, and senior wing C.J. Williamson had 14 points off the bench.
It was another road hiccup for Ohio, which returns to action on Tuesday in Athens against Central Michigan (13-11, 6-5 MAC). The Bobcats fell to 3-6 in road games this season and 1-5 on the road in MAC play. OU has one road win since November.
“In order to win any championship, you have to win on the road. We’re far from that right now,” Boals said.
Small ball falters
Ohio’s small lineup, with Vander Plas playing center, had been a net benefit for OU over the last four games.
It wasn’t against Kent State. With a small lineup on the floor, OU was outscored 32-13 by the Flashes. KSU’s game-deciding 10-0 run in the second half came with the small lineup on the floor over a span of just four possessions.
“They got their own small ball deal. They put (Williamson) at the four and their athleticism and effort were greater than ours,” Boals said. “We just looked slow to the ball. And give them credit. They were making plays.”
Bench bunch falters
Over the last week, Ohio received good minutes from the bench and the group was a part of helping the Bobcats ramp up defensive pressure and turn in ‘winning’ plays.
But the group — which includes freshmen Ben Roderick, Miles Brown, Nolan Foster and junior Connor Murrell — struggled at Kent State. Roderick missed four of five shots and failed to close out strong on shooters in the first half. Foster played just two minutes and had only a foul and a turnover to his credit. Brown had two assists and a steal in 11:26 of action, but was 0-for-4 from the field. And Murrell had two turnovers and no rebounds in nearly 8 minutes of play.
Ohio had just five bench points on Saturday, and failed to impact the game defensively.
Preston said the game was yet another learning experience for the group, playing for the first time on the road in one of the tougher venues OU sees on a regular basis.
“You saw people like Lunden and Miles be more aggressive, and you always like to see that,” Preston said. “You just get them more and more comfortable.
“They’re starting to get it.”
No ground lost
Thanks to Toledo’s home loss on Friday night, and Western Michigan’s road loss at Eastern Michigan on Saturday, the Bobcats actually moved up in the overall conference standings.
Miami remains last in the overall standings, and Toledo (4-9) is 11th. Ohio, EMU and WMU all stand at 4-8, but the Bobcats now win a three-way tie-breaker between those three teams and would be slotted eighth if the MAC Tournament started tomorrow.
Teams fifth through eighth would earn home games in the first round of the MAC Tournament. With six games left in the regular season, the Bobcats can still find a way to a first-round home game.
“Now you’re doing what everyone else is doing, playing for a seeding position, to build momentum,” Boals said. “I think this will be a good lesson for us on what it’s going to take for us to win on the road against a really good team.”
Kent State 87, Ohio 72
Ohio;38;34;—;72
Kent State ;42;45;—;87
OHIO 72 (12-13, 4-8 MAC)
Ben Vander Plas 5 1-4 12, Sylvester Ogbonda 5 3-4 13, Jason Preston 7 4-5 20, Lunden McDay 5 2-3 14, Jordan Dartis 3 0-1 8, Ben Roderick 1 0-0 3, Nolan Foster 0 0-0 0, Connor Murrell 1 0-0 2, Miles Brown 0 0-0 0, Mason McMurray 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 10-17 72; 3-point goals — 8-23 (McDay 2-3, Preston 2-4, Dartis 2-6, Roderick 1-2, Vander Plas 1-4, Murrell 0-1, McMurray 0-1, Brown 0-2).
KENT STATE 87 (17-8, 7-5 MAC)
Danny Pippen 0 6-8 6, Philip Whittington 1 1-2 3, Troy Simons 8 4-4 27, Antonio Williams 5 3-4 16, Anthony Roberts 8 0-0 21, C.J. Williamson 4 4-4 14, Mitch Peterson 0 0-0 0, Tervell Beck 0 0-0 0, Giovanni Santiago 0 0-0 0, Jon King 0 0-0 0, Anyeuri Castillo 0 0-0 0, Evan Bainbridge 0 0-0 0, Kalin Bennett 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 18-22 87; 3-point goals — 17-31 (Simons 7-11, Roberts 5-6, Williams 3-5, Williamson 2-3, Peterson 0-1, Pippen 0-5).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 27-56 (.482), 3-point goals 8-23 (.348); Kent St. 26-49 (.531), 3-point goals 17-31 (.548); Free throws — Ohio 10-17 (.588), KSU 18-22 (.818); Rebounds — Ohio 30/11 offensive (Preston 8), KSU 27/5 offensive (Whittington 5); Assists — Ohio 20 (Preston 12), KSU 15 (Williams 7); Steals — Ohio 8, KSU 9 (Simons 4); Blocks — Ohio 0, KSU 3; Turnovers — Ohio 18, KSU 16; Personal fouls — Ohio 14, KSU 15; Attendance — 5,218; Technical fouls — none.
