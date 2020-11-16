The Battle of the Bricks, and Ohio's chance at revenge against an arch rival, will have to wait for another season.
The Mid-American Conference announced on Sunday that Ohio's football game at Miami, scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Bobcats' program.
"The Ohio University at Miami University football game on Tuesday, November 17th has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest," according to the conference's official release.
The cancelation is the first of Ohio's season, and the first in the MAC. The Bobcats are 1-1, having lost at Central Michigan to open the season on Nov. 4, 30-27. Ohio won its home opener against Akron, 24-10, last Tuesday.
"While we are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni that the Battle of the Bricks will not be contested this week, we knew schedule disruptions could be a possibility this season. The health and safety of our student-athletes remain our number one priority," said Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer.
Ohio was trying to avenge losses the previous two seasons to Miami.
The RedHawks beat Ohio 30-28 in 2018 to deny Ohio a shot at a MAC East title. That result ended a five-game losing streak for Miami in the series.
Miami then won inside Peden Stadium last season, 24-21, thanks to a 53-yard field goal late in regulation. Miami was able to ride that victory to a MAC title, beating Central Michigan in the conference's championship game.
It is the first time since 1943 and 1944 that Ohio and Miami won't meet on the football field. Miami leads the all-time series 54-40-2.
"The 'Battle of the Bricks' is a rivalry game we look forward to every season," said Ohio coach Frank Solich. "The decision to cancel the game was based on roster issues due to test results and contact tracing. Out of caution, we've made the proactive decision to limit our team activities for now. We look forward to getting back on the field soon and competing."
Miami also is 1-1 on the season, having beaten Ball State (38-31) but losing to Buffalo (42-10).
Buffalo and Kent State currently lead the MAC East with 2-0 records, with Miami and Ohio following at 1-1.
Ohio's next game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at home against Bowling Green. The Falcons are 0-2, having lost to both Toledo (38-3) and Kent State (62-24).
Mid-American Conference Standings
MAC East
Team;W:L
Buffalo;2;0
Kent State;2;0
Ohio;1;1
Miami;1;1
Akron;0;2
Bowling Green;0;2
MAC West
Team;W:L
Central Michigan;2;0
Western Michigan;2;0
Ball State;1;1
Toledo;1;1
Eastern Michigan;0;2
Northern Illinois;0;2
