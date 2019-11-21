Jeff Boals’ short tenure as the Ohio University men’s basketball coach has hit its first losing skid.
Baylor used a decisive 15-0 run in the second half to thwart Ohio, 76-53, in a first-round game in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.
Sophomore guard Jared Butler had a game-high 19 points, and added five assists and five steals, to lead the No. 24 Bears (3-1).
Ohio (3-2) dropped a second straight game, and it mirrored the Bobcats’ effort in a road loss at nationally ranked Villanova on Saturday. OU had its moments, but when Baylor ramped up the Bobcats couldn’t keep up.
“We knew coming in we had a small margin for error,” Boals said afterward. We had to block out, we had to take care of the basketball and make some shots and we didn’t do that and give them credit for that.”
Freshman guard Lunden McDay had a career-high 16 points and five rebounds to lead Ohio. Sophomore guard Jason Preston added 12 points, but had six turnovers, in 33 minutes.
Senior guard Jordan Dartis added nine points for OU, and freshman wing Ben Roderick — in his first appearance as a Bobcat — added nine points on three 3-pointers in 23 minutes.
Baylor landed three players in double figures, and never trailed after snapping a 17-17 tie with a 21-6 run to end the first half.
Freddie Gillespie added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears, and MaCio Teague added 17 points.
Ohio trailed 36-23 at the break, but didn’t fade until late in the second half. Roderick hit a 3, and McDay scored on an offensive rebound, to pull OU to within 57-48 with 8:19 remaining.
But Baylor finished it with a 15-0 run over the next five minutes. Butler had two driving lay-ups to key the surge, which saw five different players score.
Ohio missed five straight shots and had three turnovers in the decisive swing. The Bobcats managed just six points over the final eight minutes.
“When (the deficit) got to nine, (Baylor) called a timeout and kept their composure,” Boals said. “That’s what great teams do. They came out, turned the heat up on us and we knew that was going to happen and we couldn’t sustain it.”
Baylor dominated three key areas. The Bears forced OU into 19 turnovers, and cashed them in for 22 points. Baylor snagged 17 offensive rebounds, which led to 17 second-chance points. And Baylor out scored Ohio 22-6 at the foul line.
“You can’t do that against good teams,” Boals said.
The loss moved Ohio into the loser’s bracket of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. OU will face either Utah (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday back at the HTC Center. The Utes dropped a 79-57 game to Coastal Carolina in the final of four games on Thursday.
After an off day on Saturday, the tournament will conclude on Sunday.
The setback also dropped Ohio to 11-56 all-tie against teams ranked in the Top 25, and 4-19 against top 25 teams on a neutral floor. OU’s last win over a top 25 team came in 2012, and the last regular-season win over a top 25 team came on Dec. 4, 1998 at No. 11 Syracuse.
No. 24 Baylor 76, Ohio 53
Ohio;23;30;—;53
Baylor;36;40;—;76
OHIO 53 (3-2)
Jason Preston 5 1-1 12, Ben Vander Plas 2 1-2 6, Sylvester Ogbonda 0 0-0 0, Lunden McDay 6 3-5 16, Jordan Dartis 3 0-0 9, Nate Springs 0 0-0 0, Ben Roderick 3 0-0 9, Nolan Foster 0 1-4 1, Mason McMurray 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 6-12 53; 3-point goals — 9-29 (Roderick 3-7, Dartis 3-8, Preston 1-3, Vander Plas 1-4, McDay 1-4, Ogbonda 0-1, McMurray 0-2).
BAYLOR 76 (3-1)
Jared Butler 6 6-6 19, Tristan Clark 3 2-2 8, MaCio Teague 5 4-5 17, Freddie Gillespie 2 6-8 10, Davion Mitchell 4 1-1 9, Flo Thamba 0 0-0 0, DeVonte Bandoo 2 0-0 4, Mark Vital 3 3-6 9, Matt Mayer 0 0-0 0, Obim Okeke 0 0-0 0, Jackon Moffatt 0 0-0 0; TOTAL 25 22-28 76; 3-point goals — 4-15 (Teague 3-5, Butler 1-3, Mitchell 0-3, Bandoo 0-3, Mayer 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 19-53 (.358), 3-point goals 9-29 (.310); Baylor 25-59 (.424), 3-point goals 4-15 (.267); Free throws — Ohio 6-12 (.500), Baylor 22-28 (.786); Rebounds — Ohio 32/11 offensive (Ogbona/McDay 5), Baylor 42/17 offensive (Gillespie 11); Assists — Ohio 12 (Dartis 4), Baylor 10 (Butler 5); Steals — Ohio 7 (Ogbonda 3), Baylor 11 (Butler 5); Blocks — Ohio 2 (Vander Plas 2), Baylor 5 (Gillespie 2); Turnovers — Ohio 19, Baylor 10; Personal fouls — Ohio 20, Baylor 15; Attendance — n/a; Technical fouls — None.
