On Tuesday, the NCAA took a step toward allowing college athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”
It’s a decision that many saw coming after the state of California passed a law a month ago that would make it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsement, autograph signings and social media advertising, as well as other activities.
The California law goes into effect in 2023. In the weeks that followed, more than a dozen states came up with similar legislation, some of which could be on the books as soon as next year.
All of which served as the backdrop to the NCAA’s decision on Tuesday. Now, the nation’s largest governing body for college sports and its member schools must figure out how to allow the athletes to profit from their own name and likeness — something the organization has fought for years — while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism.
The NCAA Board of Governors, meeting at Emory University in Atlanta, tasked each of the NCAA’s three divisions to create necessary new rules immediately and to have them in place no later than January 2021.
At Ohio University, both football head coach Frank Solich and men’s basketball head coach Jeff Boals expected a national mandate regarding the issue to be issued by the NCAA. Both said as much last month, weeks before Tuesday’s announcement.
“I don’t know how the NCAA will look at that. But, I think that they’ll try to protect what they’ve got and what that means, I don’t know,” Solich said.
Boals said once the California bill was passed, it was just a matter of time before the NCAA had to adjust.
“It’s out there now. There will be more state bills coming,” he said. “It’ll be up to the NCAA to kind of figure out what happens next.
“But with anything the NCAA has ever done rule wise…it’s about change and evolution,” Boals continued. “That’s kind of where we’re at.”
A group of NCAA administrators has been exploring since May the ways in which athletes could be allowed to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses. The working group, led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, presented a status report Tuesday to the university presidents who make up the Board of Governors.
Smith and Ackerman’s group laid out principles and guidelines, endorsed by the board, to be followed as NCAA members go about crafting new rules and tweaking existing ones, including:
Some college sports leaders fear allowing athletes to earn outside income could open the door to corruption.
The NCAA has said California’s law is unconstitutional, and any states that pass similar legislation could see their athletes and schools being declared ineligible to compete. But the board also said it hopes to reach a resolution with states without going to court.
Solich tried to take a middle-of-the-road approach when asked if he was in favor for the allowances being given to current student-athletes to pursue individual economic opportunities.
“Well, I like things that are positive for players but it’s a tough call,” Solich said. “A lot of the money goes back into trying to do things for the betterment of your athletes. You talk about the money that’s thrown into facilities and money that’s thrown into year-round training tables and all the things that cost a lot of money.
“But coaches in this day and age make a great deal of money from it. That’s where a little bit of the hang up, I think, comes in,” he continued. “Trying to have it work for the players in a manner that’s going to open that up for them…I don’t know.”
Boals said there will be unintended consequences of the decision and scenarios that will challenge however the provision is instituted.
“It’s like, where do you draw the line? Like D.J. Cooper for example. You upset a couple teams in the tournament, and you put your Venmo name out there. Now a team that’s not playing the three seed — they’re playing the 14-seed now right? — who’s to say he doesn’t get flooded with money?” Boals offered, using Ohio’s basketball upset from 2010 as an example.
“Does Cassius Winston get endorsed by MyBookie.com? Where does it end up going?” he continued. “You’re in the postgame press conference, can you just put it out there then and get the donations coming in.
“I haven’t really thought about how we’re going to handle our program, but you probably start needing to think about it,” Boals said. “I was joking on Twitter the other night, but you’re going to have a Director of Endorsements next.”
NCAA rules allow for an athletic scholarship that covers tuition, room and board, books and a cost-of-attendance stipend. The cost of attendance is determined by the institution using federal guidelines and generally ranges from $2,000-$5,000 per semester.
Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane University sports law program, said the NCAA has taken an important step by recognizing its rules are antiquated.
“But the ultimate question is how are the rules modified to both allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness while also being consistent with the collegiate model,” Feldman said.
Editor’s note — Information from an Associate Press report on Oct. 29 contributed to this story.
