AMHERST, N.Y. — Thanks to a missed kick, the door was left open.
O’Shaan Allison walked through it, and then Louie Zervos slammed it shut.
Allison scored on a five-yard run in overtime, and Zervos kicked the tie-breaking PAT as Ohio escaped UB Stadium with a 21-20 OT victory on Saturday.
The win snapped Ohio’s three-game losing skid, and broke a string of four straight losses at Buffalo. OU’s last win came in 2009, and this one was just as dramatic.
“I’m feeling amazing. That was a win we really needed,” said Ohio linebacker Eric Popp. “That’s huge for us.”
Ohio (2-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) won its ninth-straight conference opener under head coach Frank Solich, and handed Buffalo (2-4, 0-2 MAC) a gut-ripping Homecoming loss. The Bulls, now 10-2 in their last 12 home games, had leads of 7-0, 14-7, and then 20-14 in overtime, but the Bobcats were too stubborn to let the game go.
“We’re even closer than what we were coming in. And we were a close football team coming in,” Solich said. “You don’t have things happen the way they did for us in the first four ball games, and come play a tough football team and play the way we did to pull it out without having it be with a special group of guys.”
Allison, a redshirt freshman, was the hammer that made the win possible. Slugging it out carry by carry with the Bulls’ top-ranked run defense (in the MAC), Allison had a career-high 96 yards on a career-high 27 carries and scored the first two touchdowns of his college career.
Whether it was two yards, or four, Allison got the most out of what was available.
“He’s a warhorse man,” Solich said.
“He was a warrior today,” added senior quarterback Nathan Rourke.
Regulation ended in a 14-14 tie. Zervos, Ohio’s kicker, missed a 52-yard field goal with 6:41 left when his attempt hit the crossbar, bounced straight up, and then came down on the wrong side of the pipe.
Buffalo had a chance to go up with 1:22 left, but kicker Jackson Baltar’s 46-yard attempt tailed wide right.
In overtime, the Bulls got the ball first and quarterback Kyle Vantrease scored on a three-yard keeper. But on the extra-point, Baltar’s kick careened wide right.
The Bobcats had the opening they craved.
Ohio’s overtime possession consisted of five straight runs in the middle of the line from Allison. The fifth, and on third-and-one from the 5, ended with Allison carrying a defender into the end zone.
After that, Solich had already started trotting onto the field to celebrate. Zervos hit the PAT kick, and Ohio had the walk-off win. For Zervos, it was his 178th career PAT kick and it was his 86th straight make in a row.
“When we scored, I took the headset off,” Solich said. “That’s how much faith we got in him.”
Rourke finished with 63 rushing yards, and hit on 12 of 19 passes for 155 yards. But in OT, he had little to do.
“He ran behind a very good performance from our o-line. That drive in overtime, I really just handed the ball off and let them go to work,” Rourke said.
Buffalo led 7-0 after a rapid-fire first half where both sides tried to establish the run, used long time-consuming drives, and gambled on fourth-down inside the red zone.
Buffalo, stunned by a missed 24-yard field goal in the first quarter, went for it on fourth-and-three from the Ohio 4-yard line early in the second quarter. Vantrease floated to his right after pressure in the pocket and found Dominic Johnson for the four-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 12:30 left in the half.
The gamble paid off for the Bulls, who took 8:14 off the clock on the 15-play, 90-yard scoring drive.
Ohio tried to answer with a mammoth march of its own. The Bobcats had the ball for 8:01, and 13 plays, and had a first-and-goal from the one.
But OU couldn’t break through. Allison was stuffed on three straight runs between the tackles — losing three yards on third down in the process. On fourth down, Rourke was flushed out of his pocket to the left but his throw for TE Ryan Luehrman in the back of the end zone sailed high.
The Bobcats had just 83 yards in the first half, and only two real possessions. The fourth-down missed was OU’s second drive of the game, and Ohio only got one snap to end the second quarter after Buffalo failed on a fourth-and-four from the OU 40 with 20 seconds left in the half.
Allison was denied in the first half, but he wasn’t in the second.
Rourke’s five-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter tied it 7-7.
But after an Ohio turnover, Vantrease found Antonio Nunn for a 35-yard touchdown over the top and the Bulls led 14-7 with 14:47 remaining.
The Bobcats got back to even at 14-14 with 10:39 left after Allison plowed in from the one-yard line.
After the late-game drama of the missed field goals, and the Bulls missed PAT, Allison was determined Ohio would end it — and end the decade-long losing skid in upstate New York.
“We knew…if we get in the end zone, we’re going to win,” Allison said. “I ran my hardest. I just stuck to what I had to do each and every play.
“It means a lot. This is a game to remember.”
Ohio returns home to face NIU in Peden Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.
