Cece Hooks grabbed hold of a new program record, but the Bobcats lost their grip on a five-game winning streak.
Hooks, Ohio’s junior guard, had two steals on Saturday to become the program’s career-leader in that category with 231 in two-plus seasons. But the Bobcats were on the wrong side of a 60-55 decision against Butler in a defensive struggle on the second day of the Daytona Beach Invitational at the Ocean Center.
Ohio (5-2) never led in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs (5-2) used a key run to gain enough space to hold on down the stretch.
“We knew Butler was good defensively because of the amount of turnovers they force and steals that they get,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said. “We tried to take care of the basketball and get good shots, but I thought they were just better than us.”
Senior guard Amani Burke led Ohio with a season-high 30 points. Burke hit 11 field goals and dropped in 6 of 13 from the 3-point arc. Burke added six steals, four rebounds and two assists.
“She gave us a chance,” Boldon said. “Unfortunately we didn't get much else statistically from other people. We're not a one-person show, we never have been and never will be. She gave us a nice effort, it was nice to see.”
Ohio shot just 32.8 percent overall and only 28 percent (7 of 25) from 3-point range. No other Bobcats hit double figures as Hooks finished with five points and sophomore guard Erica Johnson added seven points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Butler got a game-high 17 points from Genesis Parker off the bench. Kristen Spolyar added 15 points, and Oumou Toure was strong inside with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Butler had its own offensive struggles with 25 turnovers while shooting just 32 percent overall. But the Bulldogs won the game at the foul line. OU was 8 of 11 at the charity stripe, while Butler converted 23 of 31 free throws.
Ohio led 25-24 at the half after closing the second quarter with an 8-0 run. Butler regained the lead in the third, then took a 45-42 lead into the fourth.
Once there, the Bulldogs pulled away thanks to a 9-0 run as the Bobcats missed their first 10 shots from the field in the fourth quarter. OU trailed 54-42 with less than three minutes left before Burke scored 11 points in two minutes to pull the Bobcats to within 58-55.
But two Bulldog free throws with 3.2 seconds left sealed it.
Ohio returns to the Convocation Center for its final non-conference home game of 2019 next Saturday with a 1 p.m. start against IUPUI.
Ohio 72, Pitt 50
Hooks tied the program steals record, and the Bobcats crossed another opponent off the list on Friday.
Sophomore forward Gabby Burris had a season-high 17 points and added six rebounds to help push Ohio to an easy 72-50 win over Pittsburgh on the first day of Daytona Beach Invitational.
The Bobcats won their fifth straight game and picked up the first win in program history over the Panthers (2-4). Ohio was 0-8 all-time against Pitt prior to Friday’s meeting.
Earlier the month, OU won its first-ever game against Ohio State. The Bobcats have two wins against power conference teams this season; it’s just the third time (1994-95, 2015-16) in program history Ohio has managed multiple wins against power conference teams in the same season.
“It feels good because we did a lot of the right things to get it,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said in a postgame radio interview.
Burke added 13 points and junior guard Katie Barker added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Ohio. Johnson added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Hooks, the junior guard, had six points, five rebounds and four steals. The four steals gave Hooks 229 for her career, and tied the Ohio program record of 229 — currently held by Quiera Lampkins.
Pitt was smothered by the Bobcat defense throughout and had a miserable day offensively. The Panthers shot just 31.6 percent overall, were forced into 19 turnovers and hit just 1 of 15 (6.7 percent) from 3-point range. Amber Brown had 14 points and Aysia Bugg added 10 for the Panthers, while backup center Rita Igbokwe had nine points and career-highs of 18 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Pitt led just once, at 2-0, and Ohio took the lead for good with an early 10-2 run. Johnson’s two free throws gave OU a 10-point lead at 16-6, and Barker’s first 3 of the day ensured a 21-13 lead at the first quarter break.
Ohio hit five 3-pointers — three from Burke and two from Barker — over the final eight minutes of the half to forge a 42-24 lead by intermission.
“We had great tempo,” Boldon said. “Our guards were aggressive in getting their own shots and setting up teammates as well.”
Ohio led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter, and held a 60-36 edge entering the fourth. Both Johnson and Hooks fouled out early in the fourth — and Pitt followed with an 11-2 run — but the Bobcats scored 10 of the final 13 points to wrap it up.
Butler 60, Ohio 55 (Saturday)
Ohio;7;18;15;15;—;55
Butler;10;14;19;17;—;60
OHIO (5-2) 55
Cece Hooks 1 3-6 5, Katie Barker 0 0-0 0, Amani Burke 11 2-2 30, Erica Johnson 3 0-0 7, Gabby Burris 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Kroll 2 1-1 5, Deesh Beck 0 2-2 2, Maddie Bazelak 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 20 8-11 55; 3-point goals — 7-25 (Burke 6-13, Johnson 1-7, Barker 0-3, Hooks 0-1, Burris 0-1).
BUTLER (5-2) 60
Naira Caceres 2 0-0 5, Oumou Toure 4 5-5 13, Katherine Strong 1 2-2 4, Shae Brey 1 0-0 2, Kristen Spolyar 4 5-10 15, Genesis Parker 3 9-12 17, N’Dea Flye 0 0-0 0, Upe Atosu 1 2-2 4; TOTALS 16 23-31 60; 3-point goals — 5-19 (Parker 2-3, Spolyar 2-4, Caceras 1-4, Toure 0-1, Brey 0-1, Flye 0-1, Strong 0-2, Atosu 0-3).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 20-61 (.328), 3-point goals 7-25 (.280); Butler 16-50 (.320), 3-point goals 5-19 (.263); Free throws — Ohio 8-11 (.727); Butler 23-31 (.742); Rebounds — Ohio 31/15 offensive (Johnson 9), Ohio 49/21 offensive (Toure 12); Assists — Ohio 13 (Johnson 6), Butler 10 (Brey 3); Steals — Ohio 11 (Burke 6), Butler 6; Blocks — Ohio 0, Butler 2; Turnovers — Ohio 14, Butler 25; Personal fouls — Ohio 19, Butler 19; Attendance — n/a; Technical fouls — Ohio, 1 (Team, 5:21, 2Q); Butler 0.
Ohio 72, Pittsburgh 50 (Friday)
Pittsburgh;13;11;12;14;—;50
Ohio;21;21;18;12;—;72
PITT (2-4) 50
Dayshanette Harris 2 5-6 9, Aysia Bugg 3 3-4 10, Amber Brown 6 2-4 14, Cara Judkins 0 0-2 0, Gabbie Green 1 0-0 2, Jahsyni Knight 0 2-4 2, Emy Hayfor 2 0-0 4, Ismini Prapa 0 0-0 0, Rita Igbokwe 4 1-3 9; TOTALS 18 13-23 50; 3-point goals — 1-15 (Bugg 1-6, Green 0-5, Prapa 0-2, Harris 0-1, Hayfor 0-1).
OHIO (5-1) 72
Cece Hooks 3 0-4 6, Katie Barker 4 0-0 12, Amani Burke 4 2-2 13, Erica Johnson 2 5-5 9, Gabby Burris 7 1-1 17, Caitlyn Kroll 1 4-4 6, Peyton Guice 0 2-2 2, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Deesh Beck 2 3-6 7, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0, Hunter Rogan 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 17-24 72; 3-point goals — 9-29 (Barker 4-9, Burke 3-7, Burris 2-7, Johnson 0-2, Garnett 0-2, Hooks 0-1, Guice 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Pitt 18-57 (.316), 3-point goals 1-15 (.067); Ohio 23-71 (.324), 3-point goals 9-29 (.310); Free throws — Pitt 13-23 (.565); Ohio 17-24 (.708); Rebounds — Pitt 49/14 offensive (Igbokwe 18), Ohio 44/15 offensive (Johnson 7); Assists — Pitt 7, Ohio 14 (Johnson 5); Steals — Pitt 4, Ohio 10 (Hooks 4); Blocks — Pitt 7 (Igbokwe 6), Ohio 2; Turnovers — Pitt 19, Ohio 9; Personal fouls — Pitt 25, Ohio 18; Attendance — 263; Technical fouls — None.
