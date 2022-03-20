DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mark Sears made sure Ohio's stay in Florida lasted at least through the weekend.
Sears beat the buzzer with a tough shot in the lane, sending No. 3 Ohio to a 65-64 win over No. 14 Rice in the opening round of the CBI tournament.
The game was held inside the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Fla, on Saturday.
The Bobcats led by 10 points, 54-44, with 5:24 to play after a Ben Roderick 3-pointer.
Rice rallied back, trailing just 59-58 with 2:12 left after Chris Mullins' layup.
Rice took its first lead of the second half, 60-59, with 1:05 remaining after Travis Evee's jump shot.
The two teams went back and forth in an effort to keep their seasons alive. Sears hit a jumper with 38 seconds left to put Ohio back ahead, 61-60.
Jason Carter picked up a steal, leading to a pair of Ben Vander Plas free throws with 19 seconds left to give Ohio a 63-60 advantage.
That set up a frantic finish. Carl Pierre scored in the paint to allow Rice to trail 63-62 with 12 seconds left, then Carter was guilty of a turnover that led to another Pierre basket.
Rice suddenly led 64-63, and it was up to Sears to counter.
He drove down the court, getting into the paint and taking a shot in traffic.
The shot went down at the buzzer. Sears and the rest of his Bobcat teammates celebrated on the court, winning 65-64.
Sears did most of his scoring damage in the final minute, as he finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Carter led Ohio with 26 points, making 11 of 19 shots from the field. His 12 rebounds gave him a double-double.
Vander Plas was Ohio's only other double-digit scorer. He had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roderick also scored eight points, making a pair of 3-pointers.
Miles Brown and AJ Clayton each scored five points for Ohio to round out the scoring.
Ohio improves to 25-9, and advances to the quarterfinal round of the CBI. The Bobcats will face No. 6 Abilene Christian on Monday at 8:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian (24-10) beat No. 11 Troy 82-70 on Sunday.
Rice closes its season with a 16-17 record.
Pierre led Rice with 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Evee added 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Mullins added 11 points and five assists, while Mylyjael Poteat had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Max Fiedler added eight points and six rebounds.
The Bobcats started strong against the Owls, leading 9-2. The lead stretched out to 17-4 after Clayton's 3-pointer with 10:26 left in the first half.
Rice rallied back to within 21-16 with 5:37 left in the half after Evee's 3-poitner.
The Owls were all the way back, tied at 24-24, thanks to Pierre's jumper with 1:44 left on the first-half clock.
Ohio took a 27-26 lead into halftime after Vander Plas' layup in the closing minute.
Ohio got baskets from Carter and Roderick to open the second half, leading 31-26. It was an advantage the Bobcats held until the wild final minutes.
