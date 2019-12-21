Collectively, it wasn’t the Bobcats’ best game of the season.
But you’d be hard pressed to find a better game in the two-year catalogue of sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas.
Vander Plas tied a career-high with 24 points, and tied a season-high with 11 rebounds, AND added key plays down the stretch as Ohio held off Morehead State — 82-76 — inside the Convocation Center on Saturday afternoon.
After his least productive game of the season on Tuesday night against Purdue, Vander Plas did it all in a tight game against the Eagles.
“He was a grown man tonight and we rode him,” said Ohio head coach Jeff Boals. “We were designing plays for hm, running almost everything through him during a stretch.
“He got some big-time defense rebounds for us, scored on the block, hit some big free throws. I thought this was one of his best games.”
Vander Plas hit 10 of 15 shots from the field, with virtually all of them coming on an assortment of post moves from either block. He went quickly, and waited for a double team other times. He hit fadeways, and powered up through defenders. He exhausted every post move in his playbook.
“I think that was probably the first time I’ve really done that (at Ohio),” Vander Plas said.
Ohio senior guard Jordan Dartis added a game-high 25 points, and drilled five 3-pointers. But even he was impressed by the long stretches in which Vander Plas dominated.
“He was eating,” Dartis said. “Getting buckets, that’s what he likes to do.”
Sophomore point guard Jason Preston added 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Ohio. The Bobcats shot 54.7 percent overall, and tallied 10 made 3-pointers with six different players making at least one.
And OU needed every bit of that offense. Morehead State (5-7) was slow to get started, but once the Eagles found an offensive rhythm they pushed the Bobcats to the end.
Ohio hit 10 of its first 11 shots, and led 25-13 with the game barely nine minutes old. But Morehead State caught fire behind guard Jordan Walker (24 points, six 3s) and forward Djimon Henson (22 points on 8 of 11 shooting) and stunned Ohio with a 20-8 run that tied it 33-33 late in the first half.
During the under-four media time out, Boals blistered his team. The Bobcats had the game under control but, with a holiday break looming, lost their focus.
“At halftime, I just basically told them that this was the most disappointed I’ve been with this group from an effort standpoint and an energy standpoint,” Boals said.
“We got to bring it every possession. Pretty much all year we’ve done that, up or down,” he added. “This is the first time I really felt we let our guard down.”
With Walker and Henson answering every Dartis and Vander Plas shot, the game remained tight until the end.
Morehead State led 63-62 with less than seven remaining before Ohio hit three 3-pointers on three straight possessions — two Dartis makes sandwiched around one from freshman Lunden McDay — to grab a 71-67 lead. Besides that 90-second stretch, OU was 0-of-8 from 3 in the second half.
A Vander Plas free throw gave Ohio a 74-67 lead with 2:39 left, but Henson’s 3-pointer with 1:05 left cut it back to 75-72.
Vander Plas then got free behind the Eagles’ press for a layup. With Ohio up 79-74 and less than 30 seconds left, Vander Plas came up with a block on a driving Walker to a big defensive stop. The Eagles were never able to get it back to a one-possession game.
“At that point in the game every stop mattered,” Dartis said. “He had a couple hands on the ball, wall ups, blocks. Especially in the last four minutes, he was playing like a big-time player.
“He keeps playing like that we can be really successful down the road.”
Morehead State fell to 1-6 on the road this season. The Eagles lost for the seventh time in their last eight games. They averaged just 58.7 points per game over the last seven games, but averaged a whopping 1.206 points per possession against Ohio.
The Bobcats didn’t have the edge they needed to on the defensive end, and the Eagles made them sweat out a close home win.
“I told them ‘If you give them confidence, it’s going to be a dog fight.’ It was a dog fight,” Boals said.
On a team with nine freshmen or sophomores, it is natural to expect some to be looking ahead to a four-day holiday break. OU won’t practice again until Dec. 26, and doesn’t play again until a 2 p.m. home game against Campbell on Dec. 29.
The Bobcats got a scare, but Vander Plas and Dartis made sure they didn’t get a loss.
“We got kind of comfortable, which we can’t do,” Vander Plas said. “(Boals) was just trying to get us to play harder. That’s the biggest thing.”
Ohio 82, Morehead State 76
Morehead St 39 37 — 76
Ohio 38 44 — 82
MOREHEAD STATE (5-7) 76
Jaden Stanley-Williams 1 0-0 2, L.J. Bryan 0 4-4 4, Jordan Walker 9 0-0 24, Justin Thomas 4 1-3 9, Djimon Henson 8 3-5 22, James Baker 3 2-2 9, Ta’lon Cooper 1 0-0 2, Julius Dixon 1 0-0 2, Malik Riddle 0 2-2 2; TOTALS 27 12-16 76; 3-point goals — 10-20 (Walker 6-10, Henson 3-3, Baker 1-2, Cooper 0-2, Dixon 0-2, Thomas 0-1).
OHIO (8-4) 82
Ben Vander Plas 10 4-6 24, Sylvester Ogbonda 1 4-4 7, Jason Preston 5 2-4 13, Lunden McDay 2 0-0 5, Jordan Dartis 8 4-4 25, Nate Springs 1 0-0 3, Mason McMurray 1 0-0 3, Marvin Price 0 0-0 0, Miles Brown 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 29 14-18 82; 3-point goals — 10-26 (Dartis 5-10, Ogbonda 1-2, Preston 1-2, McDay 1-2, McMurray 1-2, Springs 1-3, Vander Plas 0-3, Price 0-1, Brown 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Morehead St. 27-57 (.474), 3-point goals 10-20 (.500); Ohio 29-53 (.547), 3-point goals 10-26 (.385); Free throws — Morehead St. 12-16 (.750), Ohio 14-18 (.778); Rebounds — Morehead St. 27/7 offensive (Bryan 5); Ohio 32/6 offensive (Vander Plas 11); Assists — Morehead St. 13 (Thomas 5), Ohio 18 (Preston 8); Steals — Morehead St. 3, Ohio 3; Blocks — Morehead St. 2, Ohio 5 (Vander Plas/Ogbonda 2); Turnovers — Morehead St. 8, Ohio 10; Personal fouls — Morehead St. 20, Ohio 18; Attendance — 3,021; Technical fouls — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.