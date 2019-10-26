MUNCIE, Ind. — The chorus rang out, as it does after every Bobcat victory.
But there have been few times in the last 15 years when Ohio’s ‘We love football!’ chant rang more true.
On a raw day with chilly temperatures, blustery winds and a heavy, cutting rain throughout, the Bobcats fought through the elements — and MAC West leading Ball State — for a 34-21 win inside nearly empty Scheumann Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Bobcats (4-4, 3-1 MAC) were as nasty as the weather as they piled up a season-high 316 rushing yards, and made enough plays through the air, to leave the Cardinals helpless on the defensive side.
“All along we’ve prided ourselves into no excuses, no limits, regardless of what the weather is, we’re going to play football,” Ohio head coach Frank Solich said. “Our guys know that, they take pride in that.”
Ohio kept in step with Miami (4-4, 3-1 MAC), a 23-16 winner at Kent State on Saturday, for the top spot in the division. The coaching win was No. 110 for Solich at OU and logged him into a first-place tie with Central Michigan’s Herb Deromedi for the most ever for a MAC head coach.
Solich downplayed that achievement, and knows the Bobcats will have an even bigger game on tap. Miami will be at Ohio for a huge game on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Peden Stadium.
Ohio won back-to-back games for the first time this season, but needs three in a row to keep its MAC East title hopes on track.
“What better way to come back and keep this winning streak going than against Miami,” said Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke.
Rourke had a blah day throwing the football — 8 of 16 for 131 yards and an interception — and it was no wonder with the weather conditions. But he rushed for a team-high 127 yards and two touchdowns, and executed the Bobcats’ myriad of read and speed option plays to perfection with nary a lost ball or errant pitch.
But all Rourke wanted to talk about afterward was the offensive line. The Bobcats’ big guys steamed the way for 5.6 yards per carry, including three touchdown drives in the second half with OU basically leaned on three basic play calls for the vast majority of their offense.
The weather was nasty, but the offensive line was nastier.
“Our O-line I think really asserted themselves as a dominant O-line in this league,” Rourke said. “We rode them all the way throughout this game. I can’t say enough about this group.”
Freshman running back O’Shaan Allison had the first 100-yard game of his career with 104 yards on 18 carries. Junior RB De’Montre Tuggle added 50 rushing yards and a pair of second-half touchdown runs.
Ohio’s 56 rushing attempts, and 316 rushing yards were both season highs, and both numbers were the highest allowed by Ball State this season.
“It just says we’ve been working and we’ve been building,” Tuggle said.
Ball State entered as the MAC’s highest-scoring offense, but was held in check most of the day by an Ohio defense that is starting to find its way. The Bobcats had a season-high four sacks, stopped nine of the Cardinals 12 drives and notched five 3-and-outs.
Sophomore defensive tackle Kai Caesar blocked a fourth-quarter field goal attempt — from 24 yards out — that kept Ohio’s lead at 27-13 at the time and snuffed out the Cardinals’ last hope of mounting a comeback.
“We always talk about Ohio Football weather, always in the rain or the sleet, no matter what,” Caesar said. “We used that. We know what we’re about.”
QB Drew Plitt threw for just 109 yards — all in the second half — and dropped in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Riley Miller with 2:45 left. But it was too little, too late. BSU trailed 34-21 after the score, and Ohio’s Tariq Drake recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt.
Ohio led 13-7 at the half after Rourke’s worst passing half of the season. Rourke hit just 3 of 10 passes for 62 yards and an interception in the half, with numerous drops as the wind and rain played havoc with the passing game for both teams.
But Rourke ran for 66 yards in the half, and Allison added 63 as the Bobcats managed to control the first two quarters.
Linebacker Keye Thompson forced a fumble on Ball State’s first offensive play, and Rourke cashed it in for a one-yard touchdown 10 plays later for a 7-0 lead.
Rourke’s interception set the stage for the Cardinals late in the first quarter however. Walter Fletcher gained 59 yards on a series of three carries, and Drew Plitt scored on a one-yard sneak to tie it 7-7.
But Ohio kept stitching together drives. The Bobcats got inside the 10-yard line twice more in the half, and took two Louie Zervos field goals — of 20 and 23 yards — to forge the six point lead.
Ball State, meanwhile, floundered in the conditions and against Ohio’s best defensive effort in a half this season. The Cardinals were stopped on six of their seven first half possessions, and had five 3-and-outs. BSU had just 90 yards at the break, and didn’t complete any of its five pass attempts.
Ohio took over the game in the third quarter. Tuggle scored on an 11-yard run to cap a long, run-heavy drive for a 20-7 lead. Fletcher, who had a season-high 156 yards, busted free for a 73-yard touchdown on Ball State’s next offensive play, but the Bobcats kept marching.
Ohio answered the quick strike TD with an eight-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in Tuggle’s one-yard touchdown run and a 27-14 lead.
After Caesar’s blocked field goal, the Bobcats drove it 64 yards and finished it off with Rourke’s 12-yard option keeper for a 34-14 lead.
Despite a road win against a division leader, OU didn’t celebrate much on the field. Instead the Bobcats hurried to the locker room where they belted out their traditional postgame chant after the school’s fight song.
‘We love football!’ the chant beings. “In the rain!, In the snow! In the sleet! In the heat!’
No matter the conditions, the expectations remain the same. And Ohio’s preseason expectations — a MAC title — are still within reach.
Solich declined to declare the win a ‘statement’ that his team made. Instead it’s the next step in the 2019 team’s evolution.
“I see it more as our football working to get better every week and I think that’s happening,” Solich said.
Ohio 34, Ball State 21
Ohio 7 6 14 7 — 34
Ball St. 7 0 7 7 — 21
Ohio — Nathan Rourke, 1-yard run (Louie Zervos kick), 9:10, 1Q
Ball St. — Drew Plitt, 1-yard run (Ryan Rimmler kick), 3:01, 1Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 20-yard field goal, 10:20, 2Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 23-yard field goal, 5:00, 2Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 11-yard run (Zervos kick), 9:47, 3Q
Ball St. — Walter Fletcher, 73-yard run (Rimmler kick), 9:29, 3Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 1-yard run (Zervos kick), 4:33, 3Q
Ohio — Nathan Rourke, 12-yard run (Zervos kick), 4:12, 4Q
Ball Sate — Riley Miller, 14-yard pass from Drew Plitt (Rimmler kick), 2:45, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
OU BSU
First downs 21 16
Total Plays 72 55
Rushing (plys-yds) 56-316 35-242
Passing yards 131 109
Total yards 447 351
Passes (cmp-att-int) 8-16-1 11-20-0
Fumbles (no-lost) 1-0 2-1
Penalties (no-yds) 5-45 3-25
Punts (no-avg) 4-37.8 6-35.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ohio — Nathan Rourke 18-127 2 TDs, O’Shaan Allison 18-104, De’Montre Tuggle 14-50 2 TDs, Ja’Vahri Portis 5-36, Team 1-(-1); Ball State — Walter Fletcher 14-156 TD, Malik Dunner 1-36, Drew Plitt 11-23 TD, Will Jones 2-17, Caleb Huntley 6-12, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
Ohio — Nathan Rourke 8-16-1 131; Ball State — Drew Plitt 11-20-0 109 TD
RECEIVING
Ohio — Isiah Cox 5-92, Cameron Odom 2-32, De’Montre Tuggle 1-7; Ball State — Justin Hall 4-26, Yo’Heinz Tyler 3-44, Riley Miller 2-27 TD, Antwan Davis 2-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.