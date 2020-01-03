If you’re into comparing resumes — and let’s face it that’s about 25 percent of college basketball analysis — it’s hard to look at the Bobcats and get the feeling that Ohio is about to break through during the Mid-American Conference season.
Ohio (8-5) dives into MAC play beginning on Saturday with a 4 p.m. start at Western Michigan (7-6). It’ll be the first of 18 conference games that will imprint the season with either hope for the immediate future, or resignation to more of the same disappointment that has colored the recent past.
First-year head coach Jeff Boals isn’t interested in the comparison. From day one he’s stressed a one-day-at-a-time approach, and doubled down on the mindset following the final non-conference game of the season — a disappointing 63-55 home loss to Campbell on Sunday.
Boals, as a player with the Bobcats and then an assistant at Akron, is intimately familiar with the struggles and the grind of working through the MAC regular-season. He knows what it takes to succeed over the next 10 weeks, and has tailored his message to reinforce that message.
“It’s about how you got to play on a daily basis, and really not get ahead of yourself or behind yourself,” Boals said Sunday. “The focus, the preparation…that’s what it’s going to take.”
But with 13 games in the bag, are the Bobcats well-equipped to tackle conference play? Well, that’s where the comparison comes in.
This season Ohio is 8-5 and, with the exception of the Campbell loss, has won the games it was supposed to — and lost the games it was supposed to. The metics used to judge teams relative worth — the NCAA NET Rating and KenPom’s ranking system — aren’t high on Ohio’s data set however.
Ohio checks in at No. 175 in the NET, and KP has OU at 197. KenPom’s efficiency ratings places Ohio at No. 187 nationally offensively (99.7 points per 100 possession) and 212nd defensively (102.4).
Those numbers are not dissimilar to the same profile that Ohio had at this point in both 2019 and 2018. One year ago, OU was 8-4 and ranked 165 by Ken Pom — the Bobcats finished 14-17, and 6-12 in MAC play. Two seasons ago, Ohio was 7-5 and ranked 154 after the non-conference slate — and finished 14-17 and 7-11 in conference play.
For what it’s worth, KP predicts Ohio will finish this season at 16-15 and 8-10 in MAC play.
The Bobcats, however, won’t put much stock in those metrics. Ohio was picked to finish last in the MAC East this season, and has embraced the underdog role from the start.
“Coach Boals just told us to play with a chip on our shoulder,” said sophomore point guard Jason Preston. “We all know everybody picked us dead last so we’re going to come out every night and we’re going to compete. Try to prove some people wrong.”
Ohio’s issues are clear. Injuries have impacted the depth of the roster and the playing rotation. The youth — seven freshmen or redshirt freshmen are part of the mix — means Ohio will be unlikely to be a great defensive, or great rebounding, team this season. The team’s biggest creators — Preston and sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas — are just sophomores and working for the first time as go-to players.
But there is reason to believe Ohio could exceed projections as well. And they start with Preston, who has emerged as one of the best stat-stuffers in the MAC.
Preston begins the MAC ranked sixth in the league in scoring (15.9 ppg), 15th in rebounding (6.2), first in assists (7.92), and fifth in steals (1.85). He’s shooting 50 percent from the field overall — high for a guard — leads the MAC in minutes played (37.17 per game) and is second in the MAC with five double-doubles this season.
If OU is to make a run in conference play, Preston will be the one leading the charge.
Ohio is also set in its starting lineup. Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Dartis (14.3 ppg, 39.8 percent from 3) remains one of the deadliest shooters in the league. Grad transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda has been a steady influence in the middle. Freshman guard Lunden McDay has been a heavy-minutes starter in every game and still getting better. And Vander Plas — 13.8 ppg, 6.6 rebounds per game — has taken the proverbial next step after winning MAC Freshman of the Year honors last season.
And the conference, as a whole, is down. Defending champion Buffalo (9-4) had the hardest non-conference schedule, but lost a ton to graduation. Akron (10-3, 78 NET) and Kent State (10-3, 81) are the only two teams ranked in the top 100. Only four teams (Akron, Kent, Toledo and Ball State) are ranked inside the top 150 in NET rating. As a conference, the MAC checks in at No. 12 nationally in NET rating.
Ohio will start on the road, but will start with a winnable game. Western Michigan is projected to be the ‘worst’ team in the league based on the non-conference results. The Broncos (252 NET, 274 KP) rank 305th in defensive efficiency.
WMU is led the junior tandem of guard Michael Flowers (17.1 ppg) and forward Brandon Johnson (14.6 ppg, 8.7 rebounds per game), but also is dealing with growing pains as four freshmen see spots in the rotation.
The ‘real’ season begins on Saturday. That’s fine with Ohio, which is eager to put its most disappointing result of the season in the rear-view mirror.
“We need to respond, like we pretty much have all year. That’ll be the biggest thing,” Boals said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, with a loss, but hey the game’s over and we have to figure out how we’ll respond after this game.
“The intensity level is going to increase three-to-four notches. Everybody is going to know what everybody does, they’re going to have tape and film,” he continued. “Now it’s about making plays and doing all the little things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.