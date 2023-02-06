Friday night was definitely one the Ohio University hockey team will always remember.
And the third period of Saturday’s game was likely one the team wished it could forget.
As the number one team in the country, Minot State prepared to take the ice against the number-three ranked Bobcats, you could see and feel the intensity both squads brought to the ice.
And the series lived up to its hype.
Following a 5-3 OU win Friday night, Minot was out for revenge.
And they got it in an 8-5 victory on Saturday that will make the Wednesday afternoon release of the Mens D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association rankings even more important and more suspenseful than usual.
As for how the series played out, the suspense and tension was palpable inside a near-capacity Bird Arena.
It’s not unusual to hear The Final Countdown played before each Ohio University Hockey game.
But when it played in front of the Sibs Weekend crowd at Bird, its lyrics and pulsating beat had a different, more important meaning.
Friday’s game started with the question as to whether OU could get goals past the statistically top-ranked Minot State net minder Jake Anthony.
They did.
And on the visitor’s side, how much of a revenge factor would Minot’s upset loss to OU in last year’s second round of the National Championships play into their attack against the Bobcats in trying to avenge that defeat.
Penalties and mistakes can be costly.
And they cost OU plenty especially on Saturday night.
However, to start Friday’s game, it looked as if penalties might be the difference in that contest’s outcome.
A Spencer Schons holding penalty with 14 and change led forward Sheldin Howard to the first Minot goal of the game less than a minute later.
Like a finely played tennis match, both teams were en pointe in the early stages of the first period Friday, though it was the Bobcats that were in the unusual position of trailing in shots on goal by the halfway point of the first.
Like the Beavers before them, though, the good guys were able to capitalize on a Minot State slashing penalty that led to Luc Reeve getting his team and ACHA-leading 30th goal of the season to tie it up at one. Sam Turner and Laker Aldridge got the assist on the score.
And OU wasn’t quite done yet.
Less than two minutes later senior Andrew Wells shot one past Anthony to put the Bobcats up, 2-1. Ryan Higgins and JT Schimizzi got the helpers on that score.
The first period ended with the Beavers up 15-6 in SOG, but in the stat on the scoreboard that really matters, it was 2-1, OU.
We went from a tennis match to a finely orchestrated chess match in the second (at least in the first 10 minutes) There was no scoring and no penalties. OU was still down in SOG, but had outshot the visitors 11-7 in the first half of the second stanza.
At the 6:23 mark of the period, though, it was checkmate, OU, as Schimizzi took advantage of another Minot State penalty to get the insurance goal and the Bobcats were up 3-1. Schons and Wells got the assist.
It didn’t take long for the Beavers to rebound, though... 49 seconds to be exact — as Reid Arnold made it 3-2.
Another Minot State penalty — this time for interference — would give OU the last 1:47 of the second and 13 seconds into the third to go up again by two. Unfortunately, they couldn’t come up with a fourth goal.
Contrary to what you might think, it seemed as if both teams got re-energized after 40 minutes of hockey and skated a little faster and played a bit more aggressively in the third.
Minot had done a fairly good job at containing the explosive tandem of Reeve and Aldridge, however, they forgot about the threat Wells brings to each game.
The insurance goal that the Bobcats needed came from Wellsy at the 8:56 minute mark. Assists went to Christian Albertson and Schimizzi.
Trailing big time at one point in shots on goal, OU was only down by one in that stat with 7:49 left in the game.
But anyone who thought the number one team in the county would just give up at that point would be dead wrong.
A Jay Buchholz goal made it 4-3 with 4:18 left in the game.
A Wells delay of game penalty with 1:40 left could prove costly for the Bobcats if Justin Damon couldn’t stand tall in net.
It didn’t and he did.
The Beavers gambled with pulling Anthony and that helped OU deliver the final nail in the coffin to Minot State as D-man Blake Rossi made it 5-3 with an empty-netter to seal the win for the Bobcats.
Anthony, with a .875 save percentage, was handed his first loss of the season. Damon got the win in stopping 33 of 36 Minot goals for a save percentage of .917.
The three stars of the night were Wells, Schimizzi and Damon.
Saturday started out just like Friday finished.
It took five-plus minutes, but the Bobcats struck first with a Hollander Thompson goal past Minot’s Riley Wallace. Assists went to Reeve and Aldridge.
The first-year forwards teamed up to make it 2-0 less than three minutes later. Ryan Higgins got the helper on that score.
An Andrew Sacca delay of game penalty helped get the Beavers back in the game at the 13:49 mark of the first.
Two quick Minot State goals — including another costly power play score (too many Bobcats on the ice) — to start the second put the visitors up, 3-2.
Those Beavers’ goals quickly jump started the home team, though, as Aiden Grieco tied it up at three with 16:55 left in the second and 23 seconds later Reeve put the good guys up again, 4-3. Phil Angervil and Ryan Hastings were credited with the assist on the third OU score and Aldridge and Thompson got the helper on Reever’s goal. The scores led Minot State to replace Wallace in goal with Anthony.
With defense seemingly out the window on both sides, Minot State tied it up again with 11:18 remaining in the stanza.
It didn’t stay tied for long, though, as Lucas Renzoni — with assists from Grieco and Angervil put OU back on top with nine-plus minutes left to go in the period. The goal was Renzo’s first as a Bobcat.
The final period of the series started with two major questions to be answered.
Would the Bobcats keep the lead and get the sweep or would the Beavers come back to overtake the upstart OU team?
It took almost four minutes into the third to get a partial answer to those questions.
Minot, showing no signs of surrendering, tied the score at five. Two minutes later, they overtook the Bobcats again
MSU got their insurance goal to put them up 7-5 with about 12 minutes left in the game and forced OU to take a time out to regroup.
Unfortunately, it didn’t benefit the Bobcats at all. A final Minot State goal with 3:59 left ended the scoring on the night.
Final shots on goal were 39-31 in favor of the Beavers.
In discussing the series, Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron noted several things that contributed to the teams splitting.
“Minot was very solid in transition and did not give up many chances. We were hoping to create more turnovers in the neutral zone, but they found a way to drive the pucks into our defensive zone. This made it very hard to sustain offensive momentum and the game was much more up and down the ice than I expected,” Mauron said.
As for the three goals the Beavers scored in the third to take the Saturday game, Mauron explained that “We started to get tired, we played with three lines and five defensemen most of the weekend and once Minot was able to take a two-goal lead, we didn’t have the resources to fight back.”
Overall, though, the coach was happy with his team’s fight and knows that it can benefit them moving forward.
“I am very pleased with our resilience and our effort. We played a very structured hockey game, and everybody bought in. We came up short on Saturday, but this is a very good teaching lesson. Our structure works, we found an identity this year and we will stick to it. We need to get to full health and have more depth in our lineup, which is what we lacked against Minot,” Mauron said.
The Bobcats have this Friday off before returning to the ice at home against Robert Morris Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
“We are very excited for RMU this week. They have a very good first line and they have beaten top ranked teams this year. Every time we get to be on the ice together is an opportunity to compete. With only five games left, we do not take anything for granted,” Mauron said.
