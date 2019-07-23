DETROIT — By this time, it’s no secret that Ohio hasn’t won a Mid-American Conference football championship since 1968.
But the Bobcats will be trying to break another skid in 2019, and it’s one with more recent roots.
Ohio was tabbed the preseason favorite to win both the MAC East Division, and the MAC Championship, according to the 2019 MAC Football Media Preseason Poll, the league announced Tuesday morning at Ford Field. The Bobcats were the unanimous pick to win the East Division — Ohio received all 24 available first-place votes and a conference-best 144 total points — and had a conference-high 13 votes to emerge from 2019 as the winner of the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 7 back at Ford Field.
“We should be in the running,” said Ohio head coach Frank Solich, set to embark on his 15th season as the Bobcats’ head coach. “I like this team’s talent, I like this team’s work ethic, I like this team’s leadership.
“But we know you still have to go out and do it,” he added. “We’re not THE favorite. We’re a favorite. There’s plenty of good football teams in this conference capable of winning it.”
It’s a lesson Ohio should know well by now. The Bobcats were picked to win the MAC East going into both 2017 and 2018 as well, but came up one game short of a trip to Detroit.
During Solich’s 15 years, the Bobcats have been the preseason division favorite five times, and failed to win the East in each of those seasons. Ohio has four MAC East titles under Solich, and each time was picked to outside the top spot before exceeding expectations.
Ohio hasn’t had a losing season since 2008, and hasn’t finished lower than third in the division since that same year. Solich is just four wins away from tying Central Michigan’s Herb Deromedi for the conference record in coaching victories.
The Bobcats are consistent winners and in many ways a model program for the blue-collar conference.
But Ohio has been stuck in ‘close-but-not-quite’ territory for three straight years. The ‘Cats had a one-possession loss in the 2016 MAC title game against 12-0 Western Michigan. One-possession road losses at Akron (2017) and at Miami (2018) denied the Bobcats return trips to Detroit the last two years.
So, being the preseason favorite is okay, but don’t bother the Bobcats with what it all means until November.
“We’re committed to trying to get a championship,” said Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke, who will be one of the faces of the league in 2019. “I’ve been here three years, and it’s been too long. This program has been waiting over 50 years now for that championship.
“We’ve felt we were the best team going late into the season in each of the last two years, and we’ve had one game that’s tripped us up.”
A perfect stroll through the MAC is a tough ask for any program. Since 2008, only two preseason MAC East favorites have gone on to win the division title — Bowling Green in both 2014 and ’15. Only four West Division favorites have ultimately ended up in the title game since 2008 — CMU in 2009, NIU in 2010 and ’13, and WMU in 2016.
This year, it’s Toledo which begins the year as the West Division favorite. The Rockets got 15 of the 24 first-place votes, and were second to Ohio with seven votes to win the MAC title game.
Toledo head coach Jason Candle said there’s a myriad of reasons why the preseason poll means little in the MAC. The long-time rivalries, the proximity of programs, the relatively even ground all the schools compete on, and the recruiting footprint that every MAC team tries to mine, mean that in most years the separation between first and third in a division is often a coin-flip.
“Things aren’t easy in this conference,” Candle said. “We’re so close in some many ways. It’s competitive. There’s always good coaches coming through, or already established here.
“We’ve been hit with the preseason poll thing as many times as anyone else.”
Ohio, which opens fall camp officially on Aug. 2, won’t be treading new ground this fall as the favorite. But trying to break through is the same challenge it is every year, Solich said.
“I don’t have any feelings about those previous times,” Solich explained. “Now this team, this year, I know we’re good enough to get it done.
“But you still have to get it done.”
2019 MAC Football Preseason Poll
Team (First Place Votes) — Points
MAC East Division
1. Ohio (24) — 144
2. Miami — 107
3. Buffalo — 100
4. Kent State — 62
5. Akron — 54
6. Bowling Green — 37
MAC West Division
1. Toledo (15) — 127
2. Western Michigan (5) — 112
3. Northern Illinois (3) — 103
4. Eastern Michigan — 83
5. Ball State (1) — 43
6. Central Michigan (1) — 36
2019 MAC Championship Game Winner: Ohio (13); Toledo (7); Western Michigan (2); Northern Illinois (1); Central Michigan (1)
