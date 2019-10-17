You’d be hard-pressed to find an Ohio football coach this week who would admit to what would seem to be an obvious point.
The Bobcats are looking at a must-win situation on Saturday.
But the players know Ohio’s 2019 season is teetering on the edge. The Bobcats (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) host Kent State (3-3, 2-0 MAC) at Peden Stadium in a 12 p.m. kickoff. A win means the Bobcats keep control of their own destiny in the MAC East Division title chase.
A loss, a third straight at home no less, would put OU two full games behind the division leading Golden Flashes — and down the head-to-head tiebreaker — with five weeks left.
“I say it has to be. We can’t beat around it,” said junior tight end Ryan Luehrman. “We all know that. We’re all going to be prepared for that.”
“Absolutely,” echoed junior defensive end Will Evans.
It’s a high-pressure game to kick off the second half of the season. The messaging from the coaching staff has been positive, and long-term in focus. Win or lose, OU will have at least five more games after the showdown with Kent State.
“Win or lose, we got to learn from whatever we do this week and there’s still a lot of football left to be played,” said Ohio defensive coordinator Ron Collins.
“The game is important, it really is, but it’s not the end-all, be-all.”
The Bobcats enter the pivotal matchup fresh off a gut-punch home loss to NIU. The Huskies won 39-36 on a walk off field goal. It was the second straight game that was decided on the final play for Ohio. It was the fifth game in a row that was in doubt even in the final five minutes.
The Bobcats have been in one pressure situation after another all season. But they’ve fallen on the wrong side of the equation too many times to their liking so far.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster as we’re trying to figure out the right things to do as a whole, and figuring out what steps we need to utilize to move forward,” Evans said.
“We have to get our team chemistry together,” he added. “When our offense is rolling, our defense has to be rolling as well. When our defense is rolling, our offense has to pick up that momentum.”
For Ohio, it needs to begin with the defense. In all the close games, the Bobcats have yet to come up with a key defensive stop with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Ohio has had several chances to do just that, but hasn’t been able to rise up during critical moments.
Whether it’s creating turnovers (Ohio has just four on the season), or making plays on third down (Ohio is allowing 41.0 percent conversions), the Bobcats haven’t been making enough plays defensively.
Collins, OU’s new coordinator in 2019 after the retirement of Jimmy Burrow, said it’s on him.
“There have been several times where we didn’t put the guys in the right spot. Or they weren’t in the right spot for some reason,” Collins said. “That was our big thing that we had to answer. That’s what we went through. We feel like we’ve corrected it.
“It’s not on the players, that’s on us.”
Kent State, in year two under head coach Sean Lewis, appears to be ahead of schedule in its program rebuild. The Flashes are the surprising division leader at the halfway point, but it’s still hard to peg how good KSU is.
Kent State raked in more than $1 million for its non-conference schedule, which included road beat downs at Arizona State (30-7), at Auburn (55-16) and at Wisconsin (48-0). All three opponents are nationally ranked.
In the their other three games, the Flashes needed OT to beat FCS Kennesaw State, shut down Akron last week in a rivalry game (26-3) and manhandled Bowling Green (62-20). In short, is KSU the team that combined for 23 points in three games against ranked teams, or the won that piled up a school-record 750 yards of offense against BG?
Kent State has had one winning season in the last 19 years (2012), but could take a huge step in winning the East by beating the Bobcats.
“All of our goals are ahead of us. It’s where we want to be,” Lewis said. “How are we going to handle winning?”
With KSU the headlines will always center on the up-tempo offense that Lewis cribbed from Dino Babers — first at Bowling Green then at Syracuse. But while Babers’ version loves the vertical passing game, Lewis’ edition is much more balanced and will be content with smart, short throws that complement the run game.
KSU quarterback Dustin Crum didn’t win the job until about the third game this season, but has been efficient with 72.2 percent passing, 874 yards and six touchdowns. He doesn’t have an interception yet this season and ranks second in the MAC with a passing efficiency rating of 153.2.
With four different running options — Crum and RBs Jo-El Shaw, Joachim Bangda and Will Matthews — the Flashes have balance.
With a 3-4 defensive front predicated on speed — KSU has just two starters listed heavier than 250 pounds — the Flashes are try to play fast on both sides of the ball. And the defensive numbers have been good in the three wins, and ugly in the three losses against top 25 opponents.
Ohio is feeling good about the state of the offense with senior QB Nathan Rourke remaining the best dual-threat signal caller in the league. Rourke leads OU with 330 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and has completed 58.6 percent of his throws for 1,270 yards and eight touchdowns.
But without more from the defense, OU will playing high-scoring, down-to-the-wire finishes games this season. It hasn’t been adept at winning those kinds of game so far. Solich, tied for second all-time in MAC history with 108 wins, said his team will investigate every avenue to find solutions there.
“We’re looking at a lot of things. Did we get worn down? Do we need to be more aggressive in our calls?” he said. “We’re starting from scratch in terms of looking at what might be the problem.”
Like the rest of his staff, Solich would never call any mid-season game a ‘must-win.’ But he recognizes the importance of this one and how it will shape the Bobcats’ prospects the rest of the way.
“We’re pretty smart coaches. We have very smart players. We know all the implications, and we know where we stand,” Solich said.
“We’ll see how this all plays out. We’re not the only ones thinking, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get winning and got to stay on a roll.’”
