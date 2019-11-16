The Bobcats’ surprising start in 2019-20 hit its first bump in the road.
No. 10 Villanova connected on 14 3-pointers and hammered Ohio, 78-54, inside the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.
The Wildcats (2-1), just 8 of 30 from the arc in a blowout loss at Ohio State on Wednesday, corrected course against OU. Saddiq Bey led four players in double figures with 19 points, and seven different players connected from long-range against the Bobcats. The Wildcats hit 14 of 31 (45.2 percent) from 3-point range on the day.
“They’re good for No. 1,” Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said in a postgame radio interview.
“And their ability to make shots is why they’re so good,” he added. “Your margin for error is small against them.”
Ohio (3-1), meanwhile, misfired from deep. The Bobcats were a season-worst 3 of 20 (15.0 percent) from the arc and missed each of their first nine shots from 3-point range.
Villanova was also +11 in turnovers, and +13 in free throws attempts. The Bobcats were overwhelmed in the first half and trailed by at least 20 points the entire second half.
“I was really happy with the way we started out. I thought we did a good job of executing the game plan and doing what we wanted to do,” Boals said. “It was that one stretch.
“They just went on a run and opened it up.”
Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas had a season-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Ohio. Sophomore point guard Jason Preston added 16 points, eight assists and three rebounds, but also had six turnovers.
Vander Plas and Preston accounted for 16 of OU’s 23 made field goals. The other three members of Ohio’s starting lineup combined for just nine points.
Justin Moore had 18 points for Villanova, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Collin Gillespie chipped in 10 points.
Villanova improved to 31-3, 17-1 in the last two seasons, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Ohio competed early, and led 5-0 after Preston scored two early buckets on nifty drives down the lane. The Wildcats responded with a 7-0 run.
The Bobcats took a 9-7 lead on another Preston drive with 14:01 left in the half before an 8-0 Villanova spurt left OU staring at a 15-9 deficit.
Vander Plas scored in the paint, and Preston finished a spinning shot in the lane as Ohio took its last lead, 17-16, with 6:47 left in the half.
And then the game turned. Villanova ended the half on a 27-4 run and led 43-21 at the break.
The Wildcats scored the 27 points in a span of just 12 possessions. During one torrid stretch, Villanova hit five straight 3-pointers including the first four against Ohio’s 2-3 zone.
Villanova was +23 during the seven-minute stretch, but just +1 in the other 33 minutes combined.
“This was a good barometer for us to see what we need to get better at,” Boals said.
The loss dropped Ohio to 11-55 all-time against teams ranked in the nation’s top 25, and 2-28 all-time against Top 10 teams. The Bobcats’ last win against a ranked opponent came on March 16, 2012 in a win over No. 14 Michigan in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.
Ohio will get another chance at a top 25 win in short order. The Bobcats travel to the Myrtle Beach Invitational next week, and will face No. 24 ranked Baylor in a 4:30 p.m. start on Thursday.
Villanova 78, Ohio 54
Ohio 21 33 — 54
Villanova 43 35 — 78
OHIO 54 (3-1)
Jason Preston 8 0-0 16, Ben Vander Plas 8 1-4 19, Sylvester Ogbonda 2 2-2 6, Lunden McDay 0 0-0 0, Jordan Dartis 1 1-2 3, Nate Springs 1 0-0 3, Nolan Foster 2 1-2 5, Mason McMurray 1 0-0 2, Marvin Price 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 5-10 54; 3-point goals — 3-20 (Vander Plas 2-7, Springs 1-1, Dartis 0-4, McMurray 0-4, Preston 0-2, McDay 0-1, Price 0-1).
VILLANOVA 78 (2-1)
Colling Gillespie 3 3-4 10, Justin Moore 6 3-4 18, Jermaine Samuels 1 6-8 9, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 2 5-6 11, Saddiq Bey 7 1-1 19, Brandon Slater 1 0-0 3, Chris Arcidiacono 0 0-0 0, Cole Swider 2 0-0 6, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 23 18-23 78; 3-point goals — 14-31 (Bey 4-5, Moore 3-5, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Swider 2-6, Slater 1-1, Samuels 1-2, Gillespie 1-7, Arcidiacono 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 23-58 (.397), 3-point goals 3-20 (.150); Villanova 23-59 (.390), 3-point goals 14-31 (.452); Free throws — Ohio 5-10 (.500), Villanova 18-23 (.783); Rebounds — Ohio 42/10 offensive (Vander Plas 10), Villanova 36/6 offensive (Robinson-Earl 11); Assists — Ohio 11 (Preston 8), Villanova 18 (Samuels 5); Steals — Ohio 2, Villanova 7 (Robinson-Earl 4); Blocks — Ohio 1, Villanova 1; Turnovers — Ohio 16, Villanova 5; Personal fouls — Ohio 20, Villanova 15; Attendance — 13,678; Technical fouls — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.