BOWLING GREEN — The Bobcats waited all season for a night like this.
The Bobcats’ offense finally clicked on all cylinders, the defense finally forced multiple turnovers, and Ohio finally delivered the record-setting win for head coach Frank Solich.
OU blitzed Bowling Green, 66-24, at Doyt Perry Stadium on Tuesday night, and in the process Solich became the Mid-American Conference’s career-leader in coaching victories. The Bobcats (5-6, 4-3 MAC) shattered every season-high for offense in a rare easy night in what has been an aggravatingly close 2019 season.
“It meant everything. We didn’t have the record we wished for this season. We just made the best out of it today,” said Ohio redshirt freshman running back O’Shaan Allison, who led Ohio’s cascade of offense with career-highs of 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“We’re just trying to make the best out of every play.”
The Bobcats did that in spades, with more points (66) than plays (61) run. OU averaged 10.0 yards per play, 8.6 yards per rushing attempt and scored more than 60 points for the first time since 1976.
In doing so, the Bobcats finally handed Solich his record-setting win. The victory lifted Solich to 111-81 in his 15 years with the Bobcats, and positioned Solich atop the MAC record book in coaching victories. Solich had been tied with Central Michigan’s Herb Deromedi for the last three weeks with 110 wins.
“It seemed like it kind of stalled itself out a little bit there for a while,” said Solich, shivering in the cold night air after a postgame Gatorade bath in the Ohio locker room.
“Tremendous athletes, tremendous coaches, if you have that combination you’re going to have a few wins,” Solich added. “The fans ought to be patted on the back. The administration has been great to me. A lot of people involved in winning some football games.”
Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing score — his 47th career rushing touchdown — in the rout. Ohio ran for a season-high 342 yards and had four different running backs record touchdowns.
Senior place kicker Louie Zervos scored 12 points on the night and also become Ohio’s all-time leading scorer. Zervos, now with 415 career points, ranks first at Ohio and second all-time in the MAC.
“He’s been special to the program from the day he stepped on campus,” Solich said. “He kept proving himself as he went through his career here.”
Bowling Green (3-8, 2-5 MAC) got 250 passing yards and a touchdown from QB Grant Loy, while RBs Davon Jones and Bryson Denley combined for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons finished with 418 yards, but simply had no answer for Ohio’s offense.
When the Bobcats held the Falcons to three three-and-outs and a fumble on the first four possessions of the second half, Ohio turned a shootout into a runaway. The Bobcats scored touchdowns on nine of its first 11 possessions — including all four in the third quarter — and lead 66-24 with still more than 17 minutes left in the game.
After a season marked by close games, and agonizing losses, the Bobcats left a no-doubter at Bowling Green.
“We definitely feel like this is the way we’re capable of playing,” Rourke said. “We’re hoping to get more performances, that’s plural, after this.”
BG and OU traded touchdowns on the first four possessions of the game, with Rourke finding Isiah Cox for a 55-yard touchdown and then Allison scoring from 54 yards out to wipe out deficits of 7-0 and 14-7.
Ohio then forced fumbles on consecutive possessions in the first quarter — thanks to Javon Hagan and Marlin Brooks — and turned them into Zervos’ 33-yard field goal and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Buckner for a 24-14 lead.
BG closed to within 24-21 when Denley scored on a 21-yard run early in the second quarter but would get no closer.
Allison, and then Rourke, scored on seven and eight-yard runs — respectively — to push the lead out to 38-21.
The Falcons added a 38-yard field goal before the half, with just two seconds left, but fell under a continued onslaught in the third. Allison scored again, from 53-yards out, on Ohio’s third play of the third quarter to make it 45-24.
Rourke found Julian Ross for a 22-yard touchdown, and then RB De’Montre Tuggle exploded down the right sideline for a 53-yard score. When Ja’Vahri Portis scored on an 11-yard run with 2:03 left in the third, Ohio had managed 21 points in just 150 seconds of game time.
Ohio had five scoring plays of at least 45 yards against BG, which exceeded its total through the first six games of MAC play.
“The way our offensive line has moved teams around this year I wasn’t surprised by the big runs. As explosive as we are in the slot and wide receiver, I’m not surprised we were able to get that wide open,” Rourke said.
“Whenever you put up 66 points on a Division I team that’s something to be proud of.”
Ohio had similar success on defense. The Bobcats began the night with just six forced turnovers in 10 games. OU then took away five turnovers from BG in four quarters.
“That’s a little mind-boggling to be honest with you,” Solich said. “We’ll take them whenever they come.”
Ohio will wrap up the regular season next Tuesday in a 6 p.m. start at Akron (0-10). The Bobcats need to win that game to be bowl eligible.
The Bobcats showed at BG they weren’t ready to cash out the season just yet. Ohio did things it hasn’t done all season against an overmatched opponent and scored more points under Solich than at any point in his tenure.
And in the process, Solich became the MAC standard for coaching wins.
“I will say this,” Solich began. “It’s been as good as I could ever hoped for in the coaching business in terms of these 15 years and how it all worked.”
Ohio 66, Bowling Green 24
Ohio;24;14;28;0;—;66
Bowling Green;14;10;0;0;—;24
BGSU — Quintin Morris, 26-yard pass from Grant Loy (Nate Needham kick), 9:22, 1Q
Ohio — Isiah Cox, 55-yard pass from Nathan Rourke (Louie Zervos kick), 8:38, 1Q
BGSU — Davon Jones, 6-yard run (Needham kick), 6:23, 1Q
Ohio — O’Shaan Allison, 54-yard run (Zervos kick), 5:23, 1Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 33-yard field goal, 3:10, 1Q
Ohio — Jerome Buckner, 45-yard pass from Nathan Rourke (Zervos kick), 2:01, 1Q
BGSU — Bryson Denley, 21-yard run (Needham kick), 12:33, 2Q
Ohio — O’Shaan Allison, 7-yard run (Zervos kick), 7:07, 2Q
Ohio — Nathan Rourke, 8-yard run (Zervos kick), 1:16, 2Q
BGSU — Nate Needham, 38-yard field goal, 0:02, 2Q
Ohio — O’Shaan Allison, 53-yard run (Zervos kick), 14:09, 3Q
Ohio — Julian Ross, 22-yard pass from Nathan Rourke (Zervos kick), 4:33, 3Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 53-yard run (Zervos kick), 2:45, 3Q
Ohio — Ja’Vahri Portis, 11-yard run (Zervos kick), 2:03, 3Q
TEAM STATISTICS
;OU;BG
First downs;23;25
Total Plays;61;76
Rushing (plys-yds);40-342;42-168
Passing yards;267;250
Total yards;609;418
Passes (cmp-att-int);14-21-0;21-34-1
Fumbles (no-lost);1-1;4-4
Penalties (no-yds);11-93;8-55
Punts (no-avg);3-44.0;5-42.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ohio — O’Shaan Allison 12-175 3 TDs, De’Montre Tuggle 1-53 TD, Ja’Vahri Portis 5-36 TD, Nathan Rourke 8-25 TD, Kurtis Rourke 3-20, Julian Ross 4-17, Jake Neatherton 3-12, Joe Mischler 1-4, Jerome Buckner 1-3, Team 2-(-3); Bowling Green — Davon Jones 16-95 TD, Bryson Denley 13-70 TD, RB Marlow 2-14, Grant Loy 9-10, Jordan Wayne-Prather 1-(-1), Team 1-(-20).
PASSING
Ohio — Nathan Rourke 14-21-0 267 3 TDs; Bowling Green — Grant Loy 21-32-1 250 TD, Team 0-1-0, Presley Motes 0-1-0.
RECEIVING
Ohio — Isiah Cox 4-83 TD, Shane Hooks 3-79, Ryan Luehrman 3-24, Jerome Buckner 2-54 TD, Julian Ross 1-22 TD, Ty Walton 1-5; Bowling Green — Quintin Morris 6-86 TD, RB Marlow 4-41, Jordan Wayne-Prather 4-22, Julian Ortega-Jones 3-90, Austin Dorris 2-9, Davon Jones 2-2.
