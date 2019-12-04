Due to an injury, the Bobcats have an unexpected opening in the rotation.
Marvin Price threw his hat in the ring, so to speak, when given a chance to fill it.
Price, a freshman wing from Baltimore, had career-highs of 14 points, five rebounds and three steals in a season-long 21 minutes as the Bobcats demolished the University of Rio Grande — 90-51 — inside the Convocation Center on Wednesday night.
“He's going to be huge breaking into the rotation and helping us when his minutes go up,” said Ohio graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda. “Moving forward I think he’s going to be a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Ohio (6-3) breezed along for its third straight win, and its second this season over a non-Division I opponent. The Bobcats played with attitude, edge and determination.
But only two things from the 40-minute showcase matter, when it comes to Ohio. Do the Bobcats have someone who can, at least for the next few weeks, help off the bench as a perimeter scorer? And secondly, is Jordan Dartis all right?
Ohio head coach Jeff Boals got positive news to the first question on Wednesday. Boals also believes the second question isn’t anything to worry about.
Dartis, a fifth-year senior guard and one of the best 3-point shooters in program history, finished scoreless on three shots and played less than four minutes. He banged his right knee early in the game, returned in the first half for just a couple of possessions, then sat out the second half entirely.
Dartis sat on the bench and joined in the fun of celebrating the blowout win. Boals didn’t sound concerned afterward.
“I left it up to him if he wanted to go back in or not,” Boals explained. “I think in a game like this, precaution was good.
“We’ll give him rest and see how he responds. Hopefully he’s okay.”
Other than that potential scare, there was little else to ruminate about from a Bobcat perspective. Boals did get his first technical foul as the OU coach, for some over-the-line language, with 6:28 in the first half.
But Rio Grande was over matched, and the Bobcats played sharp. The Red Storm led 6-4 three minutes in, but Ohio rattled off a 15-2 run and never looked back. OU led 51-20 by halftime and hit 32 of their first 47 shots (68.1 percent) en route to a 40-point lead with more than 11 minutes remaining.
Ohio led by as many as 45 points in the second half, still ended up shooting 58.7 percent overall and had seven different players score at least nine points.
Price and sophomore Ben Vander Plas both finished with 14 points, while Ogbonda added a career-high 14 points and eight rebounds. Redshirt freshman forward Mason McMurry added a career-high 12 points.
And sophomore point guard Jason Preston picked up his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points while tying a career-high with 13 assists.
Freshmen Lunden McDay and Nolan Foster both chipped in nine points as OU handed out 23 assists on 37 made field goals.
“Guys stepped in ready to play. That’s always a positive,” Preston said.
Gunner Short netted a game-high 17 points to lead Rio Grande. The Red Storm shot 35 percent for the game, were out rebounded 38 to 28, and finished with eight more turnovers.
Even the technical, which Boals said he apologized for to the team at halftime, was well received. There were several cheers from the Convo crowd when it happened, and it played just fine on the Bobcat bench.
“He’s got our back. We got his,” Preston said.
And Boals got see Price have the most impactful game of his young career. With fellow freshman Ben Roderick — who had been providing key bench minutes — out indefinitely with a broken hand, Ohio needs another piece or two to work into the rotation.
And Price showed perhaps he can carry the load with his work Wednesday. Price missed all of Ohio’s preseason work with a knee injury. But the left-hander showed glimpses of every facet of his game against Rio Grande; Price made a pair of open 3’s, he finished a bucket off the dribble, made four of six free throws, and carved out a pair of offensive rebounds.
“Marvin is a work in progress. It’s almost like he’s got on-the-job training going on,” Boals cautioned. “We got to catch him up to speed as much as we can.”
Ohio is now two games into a six-game stretch of games at the Convo. The run continues on Sunday with a 2 p.m. start against Tennessee Tech (3-6).
If there’s no real worry with Dartis, then Wednesday might be remembered as when Price — and McMurray for that matter — found their place in Ohio’s rotation.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Ogbonda said. “We’re trending upward and that’s a good sign.”
Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51
Rio Grande;20;31;—;51
Ohio;51;39;—;90
RIO GRANDE (6-4) 51
Gunner Short 7 1-2 17, Hadith Tiggs 2 1-2 5, Kyle Lamotte 2 0-0 4, Markus Geldenhuys 3 0-0 6, Shiloah Blevins 0 0-0 0, Dwaine Simmons 1 0-0 2, Greg Wallace 1 1-1 3, Cole Landis 1 0-0 2, Joshua Anthony 0 0-0 0, Bobby Anderson 1 0-0 3, Trey Kelley 2 0-0 6, Taylor Mack 0 0-0 0, Jarret McCarley 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 21 3-5 51; 3-point goals — 6-26 (Kelley 2-5, Short 2-6, McCarley 1-2, Anderson 1-5, Anthony 0-4, Lamotte 0-1, Geldenhuys 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Mack 0-1).
OHIO (6-3) 91
Ben Vander Plas 7 0-0 14, Sylvester Ogbonda 6 1-1 14, Jason Preston 5 0-0 11, Lunden McDay 3 3-4 9, Jordan Dartis 0 0-0 0, Marvin Prie 4 4-6 14, Nolan Foster 4 0-0 9, Mason McMurray 5 0-0 12, Nate Springs 2 0-0 4, Michael Brown 1 0-0 3, John Tenerowicz 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 37 8-11 90; 3-point goals — 8-21 (Price 2-2, McMurray 2-5, Ogbonda 1-1, Preston 1-1, Foster 1-1, Brown 1-1, Springs 0-4, Dartis 0-2, Tenerowicz 0-2, Vander Plas 0-1, McDay 0-1.
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Rio Grande 21-60 (.350), 3-point goals 6-26 (.231); Ohio 37-63 (.587), 3-point goals 8-21 (.381); Free throws — Rio Grande 3-5 (.600), Ohio 8-11 (.727); Rebounds — Rio Grande 28/10 offensive (Geldenhuys 6); Ohio 38/9 offensive (Ogbonda 8); Assists — Rio Grande 6, Ohio 23 (Preston 13); Steals — Rio Grande 3, Ohio 8 (Price 3); Blocks — Rio Grande 1, Ohio 3; Turnovers — Rio Grande 17, Ohio 9; Personal fouls — Rio Grande 16, Ohio 9; Attendance — 3,333; Technical fouls — Rio Grande, 0; Ohio, 1 (Bench, 6:28, 1H).
