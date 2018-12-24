At this point, it’s clear Santa didn’t give Mid-American Conference commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher what he wanted for Christmas.
Maybe the new year will bring more luck.
With the college football bowl season kicking into high gear over the next two weeks, it’s already decided that it will be a pretty dismal holiday season for the perception of the MAC as a football conference.
The MAC’s bowl season was completed with a 42-32 Buffalo loss (to Troy) in the Dollar General bowl on Saturday night. The final tally — the MAC was 1-5 in bowls this month — is enough to leave Steinbrecher feeling Grinch-y.
Let’s recap the MAC’s bowl season. First, the good news; Ohio dismantled San Diego State 27-0 in the Frisco Bowl.
And now all the bad news. The MAC had one near miss. Eastern Michigan fell to Georgia Souther, 23-20, thanks to a last-second field goal in the Camellia Bowl. And after that, the closest the MAC game was Toledo’s 35-32 loss to FIU in the Bahamas Bowl. That game, however, wasn’t that close as the Rockets scored on a Hail Mary in the closing seconds.
The rest of the MAC bowl slate featured another embarrassing loss for the MAC champion, an overmatched team showing up in Boise, and a division champion fading late in Mobile.
MAC champion NIU was humbled 37-13 by UAB in Boca Raton. Western Michigan led at the half, but was housed in the second half in a 49-18 loss to BYU in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. And MAC East Division winner Buffalo fell 42-32 to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl.
It would be one thing if the MAC’s performance over the last month was an aberration, or a blip on the radar, but it’s not. It was the latest in a devastating three-run of bowl season full of losses, too many beatdowns, and few wins. Over the last three bowl seasons, the MAC is a combined 2-15 (.118 winning percentage) in the one-game exhibitions designed to showcase the conference’s best teams.
Stretch the scope back a few more years, say to 2011, and the prognosis is a little better. In 2011, the MAC won four of five bowl games — the best ratio in the country that year. But even counting that breakthrough season, the MAC sits at 13-33 (.282) in bowl winning percentage over the last eight postseasons.
It looks even worse when compared to like-sized conferences over the same span. Using information mined from sports-reference.com, it’s clear the MAC is the worst performing team among Group of 5 conferences since the onset of the 2011 bowl season.
Conference USA leads that contingent (.625, 30-18 bowl record since 2011), and the Sun Belt Conference — a regular MAC opponent in two bowls a season for the last few years — is second (.613, 19-12). The Mountain West Conference (.468, 22-25) and the American Athletic Conference (.361, 13-23) both are also below .500 since 2011, but both conferences also have more bowls to play this season.
There’s many reasons why teams will lose a bowl games. Sometimes there’s a coaching change that impacts preparation (hello NIU), sometimes a great regular season leads to a tough postseason matchup (MAC teams have appeared in two BCS/Access bowls since 2012), and sometimes a team is out-played, out-gunned or just unlucky.
But there’s enough data in place now for the conference, and Steinbrecher, to take a good, hard look at how the MAC approaches bowl games. Why? Because the current approach doesn’t appear to be working.
The MAC has 13 bowl wins since 2011. Over that span, it’s more likely for a MAC team to get blown out — 15 3-possession losses — that to win.
The MAC champion has lost seven straight bowl games. NIU, this year’s champion, couldn’t hang with a C-USA team that had just lost its head coach (UAB). Toledo, the 2017 champion, was blanked 34-0 by Appalachian State in the first shutout loss in the history of the conference in a bowl game. The last MAC champ to win a bowl game was NIU back in 2011 (38-20, Arkansas State).
It would help if the best long-term programs in the conference remembered how to win in December/January. NIU? It’s last six straight bowl games. Toledo leads the MAC with 11 bowl victories all-time, and yet has lost its last three bowls. Miami is second in MAC history with seven bowl wins, but can’t consistently get to seven wins in the regular season. Bowling Green is 5-8 in bowls all time, but was just 1-3 in the last four appearances before its recent downturn. Central Michigan has dropped four straight bowl games.
Perhaps it’s not surprising the MAC is struggling in the bowl season. After all, three MAC programs have never won a bowl game (Ball State, Buffalo and Kent State) and three others have won just one bowl (Akron, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan). Half of the current conference has combined for three bowls wins, ever.
The one program bucking the trend of the last eight years is Ohio. The Bobcats are 4-3 in bowls since 2011, and Ohio is the only program in the MAC with a winning bowl record since 2010.
Ohio, after not appearing in a bowl from 1969 through 2005, now ranks third in the MAC with four total bowl wins.
The MAC has done a brilliant job of getting the conference more bowl opportunities over the last two decades. The MAC is 44-72 all-time in bowl games (.379), and 81 of those 116 bowl game appearances have come since 2000. There are five guaranteed bowl games for the conference under the current set ofbowl game tie-ins.
But it doesn’t take much of a stretch to see that number start to turn in the other direction if the MAC can’t figure out how to win more them. I don’t know what Ohio has been able to figure out in regards to bowl season that the rest of the MAC hasn't, but perhaps it’s time for the conference as a whole to start asking questions.
It's great to get into more bowl games, but if they're all losses then what's the point.
