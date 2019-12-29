Without the services of their best long-range sniper, the Bobcats were outgunned.
Campbell closed the game on a 17-6 run over the final 4:14 and stunned Ohio — 63-55 — on Sunday afternoon inside the Convocation Center.
It was the second time in three home games that Ohio (8-5) was held to under 60 points, and it was the fourth time this season overall that OU failed to score at least 56 points. The Bobcats wanted to wrap up non-conference play with a roar, but instead will be cowed a bit going into 2020 and Mid-American Conference play.
“We just didn’t make shots. I thought we got some good looks, especially in the first half,” said Ohio head coach Jeff Boals.
“Our defense kept us in it. But the name of the game is to score points and put the ball in the hole.”
And Ohio had issues in that regard throughout. The Bobcats shot just 36.5 percent overall and were an ice-cold 4 of 20 (20 percent) from 3-point range. Ohio had 13 turnovers — and fell to 1-5 this season when it has 13 or more giveaways. OU had a turnover on 21.3 percent of its possessions (13 of 61).
"We missed a good amount tonight. You’re not going to win a lot of games going 4 for 20,” said Ohio sophomore guard Jason Preston. “We still got to play even harder on defense when that happens.”
OU clearly missed senior guard Jordan Dartis, one of the best 3-point shooters in program history. Dartis sat out after returning from a short Christmas break with an illness. Boals terms Dartis’ absence as a “short-term” thing, but it was clearly a factor that Campbell (9-3) capitalized on during Sunday’s bout.
“He’s definitely a guy we like to have on the floor,” said Ohio sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas. “When he’s not out there everyone, including us, has to step up and hit shots. We didn’t do that today.”
Preston had a game-high 19 points and added six rebounds and four assists to lead Ohio. Vander Plas chipped in 16 points and seven boards. But the Bobcats needed more.
Freshman guard Lunden McDay started, and played 30 minutes, but was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting. McDay had missed two practices leading into the game with a sore knee.
Without Dartis, Boals turned to freshman guard Miles Brown for his first career start. Brown had played just seven minutes all season, but logged 26 on Sunday. He finished with two points on 1 of 10 shooting, and had his shot blocked three times.
And center Sylvester Ogbonda had just six points and nine rebounds in less than 22 minutes. He fouled out with 2:29 to go. Freshman center Nolan Foster, in his first game back from injury, played just four minutes.
“Not ideal, but it happens. And it’s happened to us all year,” Boals said. “You play with who you got. Guys got to step up.”
Cedric Henderson Jr. had 17 points to lead balanced Campbell. Trey Spencer added 12 points and Cory Gensler had 10 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.
Despite Ohio’s offensive issues, the Bobcats were positioned to hold on and led 49-46 with less than five minutes remaining.
But Henderson hit two free throws, and Spencer connected on a runner to move the Camels up 50-49. Vander Plas hit two free throws to grab the lead back for OU, but Jordan Whitfield hit two free throws to make it 52-51 with 3:05 remaining.
Then things went off the rails for OU. The Camels scored on each of their final nine possessions for 17 points over the final 4:14.
Ogbonda’s fifth foul, fighting for rebound position on a made Vander Plas 3-pointer, was a killer. It took Ohio’s best interior defender off the floor, and wiped out a rare make from behind the arc.
“Huge momentum play,” Boals admitted.
From there, Vander Plas missed an open three, Preston turned the ball over on a post-feed to Vander Plas, and then McDay came up short on an open corner 3-pointer.
Campbell took advantage and pushed the lead out to 59-51 with a minute remaining, then added a couple press-break dunks to finish it off.
The loss was the first setback this season for Ohio in a game where it was favored to win.
“You don’t want to lose games, so it hurts,” Vander Plas said.
“We got conference coming up. It’s a whole new season. We got this week to prepare to get ready for the MAC. I think that’s something our team is looking forward to.”
Ohio begins MAC play on Saturday, Jan. 4 with a 4 p.m. start at Western Michigan.
Campbell 63, Ohio 55
Campbell;27;36;—;63
Ohio;24;31;—;55
CAMPBELL 63 (9-3)
Cedric Henderson Jr. 5 5-6 17, Milos Stajcic 1 2-2 4, Trey Spencer 5 0-0 12, Jordan Whitfield 0 3-4 3, Cory Gensler 5 0-0 10, Ja’Cor Nelson 1 2-2 4, Austin McCullough 1 0-1 3, Joshua Lusane 0 0-0 0, LaDarius Knight 4 1-1 10, Messiah Thompson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 13-16 63; 3-point goals — 6-22 (Henderson 2-3, Spencer 2-4, McCullough 1-3, Knight 1-5, Stajcic 0-2, Gensler 0-4).
OHIO 55 (8-5)
Ben Vander Plas 6 3-7 16, Sylvester Ogbonda 3 0-0 6, Jason Preston 4 10-12 19, Lunden McDay 0 0-0 0, Miles Brown 1 0-0 2, Nolan Foster 0 0-0 0, Mason McMurray 3 0-0 7, Nate Springs 2 0-0 5; TOTALS 19 13-20 55; 3-point goals — 4-20 (Springs 1-2, McMurray 1-3, Vander Plas 1-4, Preston 1-4, Ogbonda 0-1, Foster 0-1, McDay 0-2, Brown 0-3).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Campbell 22-52 (.423), 3-point goals 6-22 (.273); Ohio 19-52 (.365), 3-point goals 4-20 (.200); Free throws — Campbell 13-16 (.813), Ohio 13-20 (.650); Rebounds — Campbell 35/8 offensive (Gensler 6); Ohio 36/12 offensive (Ogbonda 9); Assists — Campbell 11 (Whitfield 3), Ohio 9 (Preston 4); Steals — Campbell 8 (Gensler 5), Ohio 6; Blocks — Campbell 3 (Gensler 2), Ohio 2; Turnovers — Campbell 12, Ohio 13; Personal fouls — Campbell 20, Ohio 19; Attendance — 3,305; Technical fouls — None.
