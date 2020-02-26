The Bobcats’ plan about running on all cylinders heading into the conference tournament has hit a snag.
Or maybe it’s been elevated to a roadblock at this point.
Ohio was stunned, 82-68, by Bowling Green inside the Stroh Center on Wednesday night. It was the second straight loss for the Bobcats (17-9, 10-5 Mid-American Conference), and worst — in terms of margin — setback of the season for OU.
“Defensively, this was the second game in a row we haven’t been able to guard,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon in a postgame radio interview.
“It’s concerning.”
It should be. The loss came against Bowling Green (9-18, 2-13 MAC), the worst team in the league this season. The Falcons had lost eight in a row before Wednesday — their last victory was on Jan. 22 — and the win ended a run of 11 straight losses to the Bobcats.
BG trailed just twice, at 3-0 and 15-14, in the first quarter and neither deficit lasted more than a handful of seconds. The Falcons never trailed again after snatching the lead back at 16-15 late in the first quarter.
Ohio trailed by nine in the second quarter before cutting the deficit to 35-34 at the break. The Falcons opened the second half with a 9-0 burst, and took a 56-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats never got any closer in the fourth. BG scored the first four points of the quarter, hit six of its first seven shots in the fourth, and led 70-57 with 5:24 to go.
Ohio’s previous four MAC losses came by a combined total of eight points. The Bobcats’ 14-point loss at BG was just the third double-digit setback of the season for Ohio; the previous two were in the season opener at Syracuse (66-54), and on Dec. 18, 2019 at Texas (73-60).
The Falcons shot 51.8 percent overall, and bagged 13 3-pointers as a team. Madisen Parker scored a game-high 21 points by hitting 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range.
Freshman Olivia Trice had a career-high 17 points off the bench, and Caterrion Thompson added 17 more. The duo combined for six made 3s.
Point guard Kadie Hempfling put it all together for BG with seven points, and team-highs of nine rebounds, 15 assists and three steals.
The Falcons had 20 turnovers, 23 personal fouls, and had three players foul out. But it didn’t matter because of the ease in which BG found points.
“The last two games our defense has not been up to our standards,” Boldon said. “My No. 1 concern would be to see us guard better.”
Ohio lost 76-73 at Akron on Saturday, and junior guard Katie Barker left the game early with a knee injury. Barker was out of the lineup at BG on Tuesday.
Senior guard Amani Burke had a team-high 18 points and six rebounds to lead OU. Sophomore guard Erica Johnson added 17 points and six rebounds, while junior guard Cece Hooks had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Junior Caitlyn Kroll, starting in lieu of Barker, had five points, five rebound and three steals.
Hooks, fresh off a school-record 41 points at Akron, had 11 points in the first quarter, but scored just four more the rest of the way. She picked up three first-half fouls, and fouled out for a second game in a row with 4:26 remaining.
Ohio’s loss dropped it from second, to third, in the overall MAC standings. Undefeated Central Michigan (22-4, 15-0 MAC) wrapped up the MAC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the MAC Tournament with a win over Western Michigan on Wednesday.
Ball State (19-8, 11-4 MAC) beat Toledo on Wednesday, and moved past OU in the league standings.
Ohio had a three-game lead in the MAC East just a week ago, but it has been trimmed to one. Kent State (16-10, 9-6 MAC) beat Akron on Wednesday, and will travel to BG on Saturday.
The Bobcats will try to rebound on Saturday, with a 1 p.m. start against Buffalo (15-11, 6-9 MAC) in the Convocation Center.
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68
Ohio;17;17;15;19;—;68
Bowling Green;20;15;21;26;—;82
OHIO 68 (17-9, 10-5 MAC)
Cece Hooks 5 3-4 15, Amani Burke 5 6-8 18, Erica Johnson 5 5-10 17, Gabby Burris 2 2-2 6, Caitlyn Kroll 2 0-0 5, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Bambule 0 0-0 0, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Edecia Beck 2 2-2 7; TOTALS 21 18-26 68; 3-point goals — 8-28 (Johnson 2-5, Hooks 2-7, Burke 2-7, Beck 1-1, Kroll 1-3, Bambule 0-1, Burris 0-4).
BOWLING GREEN 82 (9-18, 2-13 MAC)
Caterrion Thompson 7 0-0 17, Kadie Hempfling 2 3-4 7, Madisen Parker 7 0-0 21, Elissa Brett 0 1-2 1, Angela Perry 3 2-2 8, Olivia Trice 6 2-2 17, Clare Glowniak 4 0-0 8, Mari Hill 0 0-0 0, Morgan McMillen 0 3-4 3; TOTALS 29 11-14 82; 3-point goals — 13-32 (Parker 7-11, Trice 3-5, Thompson 3-9, Hempfling 0-1, Brett 0-2, McMillen 0-4).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 21-64 (.328), 3-point goals 8-28 (.286); Bowling Green 29-56 (.518), 3-point goals 13-32 (.406); Free throws — Ohio 18-26 (.692), BGSU 11-14 (.786); Rebounds — Ohio 35/12 offensive (Burke/Johnson 6), BGSU 38/6 offensive (Hempfling 9); Assists — Ohio 9, BGSU 22 (Hempfling 15); Steals — Ohio 10 (Hooks/Kroll 3), BGSU 7 (Hempfling 3); Blocks — Ohio 2, BGSU 1; Turnovers — Ohio 12, BGSU 20; Personal fouls — Ohio 22, BGSU 23; Attendance — 1,047; Technical fouls — None.
