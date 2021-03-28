Ohio and Central Michigan battled to a four-game split in a Mid-American Conference baseball series at Bob Wren Stadium.
Ohio won the opener 5-1 and the second game 4-3. Central Michigan salvaged a split by winning the third game 12-2 and the finale 14-3.
The Bobcats' record stands at 9-9 overall, and 3-5 in the MAC, while the Chippewas are 10-8 overall, and 2-2 in the MAC.
Ohio's Joe Rock continued his strong start to the second, as he earned the win on the mound in Friday's opener.
Rock is 3-1 on the season after pitching 6.0 innings of two-hit baseball against Central Michigan.
Rock allowed just one earned run and three walks, striking out six.
Rock has been so good this season that his ERA actually went up, from 0.75 to 0.90 after the victory.
Edward Kutt IV pitched three scoreless and hitless innings for the save.
The game was tied at 1-1 after an inning, with Ohio scoring twice in the second, once in the third and once in the seventh for the win.
Spencer Harbert and Harry Witwer-Dukes each hit solo home runs. Both finished with two hits, a run and RBI in the win.
Jordan Patty took the loss for Central Michigan after working 6.0 innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and three walks. He stuck out seven.
The Bobcats opened a Saturday doubleheader with a 4-3 win over the Chipps on Saturday.
Ohio scored three in the third, then broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Hafner scored on a wild pitch.
Lead-off hitter Isaiah Peterson clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to lift Ohio to a 3-2 lead at the time.
Kutt got the win in relief, pitching 2 1-3 innings without allowing a run. He gave up just one hit and two walks, striking out four.
Braxton Kelly got the start for Ohio, giving up three earned runs on four hits in 3 2-3 innings.
Brett Manis pitched the seventh for his second save of the season. He struck out two without allowing a hit or walk.
Andrew Taylor was saddled with a tough-luck loss for Central Michigan. He gave up four runs, three of them earned, on just two hits and two walks in 6.0 innings. He stuck out 11, but gave up Peterson's three-run homer.
Joe Weisenseel had Ohio's other hit, going 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Central Michigan rolled in Saturday's second game, 12-2. The game was tied at 2-2 before the Chippewas erupted for six runs in the sixth, and four more in the seventh.
Jakob Marsee hit a sixth-inning grand slam to give Central Michigan an 8-2 lead. He went 2 for 5 on the day.
Logan Jones took the loss for Ohio in 5 1-3 innings. He struck out five, but gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks.
Colin Sells and Patrick Straub each gave up four earned runs in 2-3 of an inning of relief.
Cameron Brown pitched a complete game for Central Michigan to improve to 3-0. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks, striking out seven.
Mason Minzey had a two-run single to account for Ohio's offense.
Central Michigan earned the series split with Sunday's 14-3 win. The Chipps had 18 hits, as Chase Rollin was 3 for 6 with six RBIs and three runs scored. He connected on a three-run home run in the third, then later added a two-run double.
Zach Gilles was 4 for 6 with four runs scored and an RBI in the win.
Ohio was held to four hits, as Peterson, Witwer-Dukes and Sebastian Fabik each hit doubles. Hafner added a single.
Jacob Tate was the pitcher of record for Ohio, giving up five runs on four hits in 4.0 innings.
The Bobcats will travel for the first time in MAC play this season when they play at Toledo on Friday at 3 p.m.
It's the start of another four-game set, with a doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday.
