Katie Barker made sure the Bobcats got off to a good start.
Cece Hooks and Ohio defense then made sure to close it out.
Barker a season-high 18 points on six 3-pointers, and Hooks flirted with a quadruple-double as Ohio dispatched Marshall, 67-51, inside the Convocation Center on Wednesday night.
Ohio (2-1) led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but needed a second-half surge to knockout the Thundering Herd (2-1). The Bobcats won the fourth quarter 15-3 and held Marshall to 1 of 10 shooting in the quarter.
“We mentally locked in,” Hooks said. “We stopped giving up middle penetration.”
And Hooks was a big reason why. She finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals, but there was no stat available to illustrate how completely she mucked up the Herd’s half-court offense with on-the-ball pressure in the second half.
Marshall PG Kristen Mayo had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, with virtually all of it coming in the first half. Her second-half line was zero points on 0-for-3 shooting, with three turnovers.
Hooks is now averaging four steals a game, and picked up a steal (on average) every 10.5 possessions on Wednesday.
“She was awesome,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said. “Six steals…you just don’t understand how absurd that is.
“We did a good job of taking advantage of that in the second half.
Barker hit 6 of 12 from the 3-point arc for her 18 points, but connected on five of her first seven shots from 3 in the game’s first 12 minutes. It fueled a 15-0 Ohio run that spanned the first and second quarters and gave OU a 29-14 first-half lead.
“After the first one went in, I just kind of felt it,” Barker said. “I just kind of felt it all night.”
Khadaijia Brooks had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Marshall and her banked in 3-pointer against the shot-clock buzzer snapped Ohio’s 15-0 run. It also sparked Marshall's 21-7 finish to end the half and a 36-35 deficit by the break.
The Herd then scored the first four points of the second half and led 39-36 early in the third quarter.
But Barker’s sixth 3-pointer gave Ohio a 41-39 lead, and the Bobcats never trailed again.
“That’s what she’s out there to do,” Boldon said.
Barker opened the season with a 1 of 9 effort from 3 in a loss at Syracuse. She’s 8 of 16 in the last two games. Barker missed all but one game last season after hip surgery.
“We know (the Syracuse game) bothered her, but she’s had a good bounce back,” Boldon said.
Ohio blew the game open in the fourth. Amani Burke, who finished with 12 points on four made 3-pointers, hit back-to-back 3s early in the quarter, and Gabby Burris (12 points, eight rebounds) chipped in three points as Ohio used a 9-0 run to craft a 61-48 lead.
Marshall missed its first five shots of the quarter, and had four turnovers during the run, and never got closer than 61-50.
Hooks, with her constant pressure, didn’t shoot the ball as well as she would’ve liked, but impacted the game nonetheless.
“(Assistant Coach) Marwan (Miller) told me I was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year last year and that I needed to pick it up,” Hooks said. “It’s not always about scoring.”
Ohio has a short road trip coming up on Sunday, with a 2 p.m. start against Ohio State in Columbus. It’s the first time Boldon has been able to get the Buckeyes on the schedule and said his team is looking forward to the opportunity.
“These chances don’t come around a lot,” he said.
Barker said it’s about time OU got a chance at the closest Big Ten team to Athens.
“It’s great that they finally want to play us,” she said.
Ohio 67, Marshall 51
Marshall;14;21;13;3;—;51
Ohio;22;14;16;15;—;67
MARSHALL (2-1) 51
Ashley Saintigene 3 0-2 6, Taylor Pearson 2 0-2 4, Kia Sivils 0 0-0 0, Kristen Mayo 4 0-0 10, Khadaijia Brooks 5 0-0 13, Savannah Wheeler 3 2-3 9, Princess Clemons 2 0-0 5, Dazha Congleton 2 0-0 4, Paige Shy 0 0-0 0, Alexis Johnson 0 0-0 0, Brianna Toney 0 0-0 0, Sky Thomas 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 2-9 51; 3-point goals — 7-21 (Brooks 3-6, Mayo 2-6, Clemons 1-1, Wheeler 1-6, Sivils 0-1, Shy 0-1).
OHIO (2-1) 67
Erica Johnson 2 2-3 6, Gabby Burris 3 5-7 12, Cece Hooks 4 0-3 8, Katie Barker 6 0-0 18, Amani Burke 4 0-0 12, Caitlyn Kroll 2 0-0 5, Deesh Beck 3 0-0 6, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0, Hunter Rogan 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 7-13 67; 3-point goals — 12-33 (Barker 6-12, Burke 4-10, Kroll 1-2, Burris 1-3, Johnson 0-4, Hooks 0-1, Rogan 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Marshall 21-53 (.396), 3-point goals 7-21 (.333); Ohio 24-65 (.369), 3-point goals 12-33 (.364); Free throws — Marshall 2-9 (.222); Ohio 7-13 (.538); Rebounds — Marshall 41/8 offensive (Pearson/Mayo/Brooks 6), Ohio 40/13 offensive (Hooks 10); Assists — Marshall 13 (Mayo/Brooks 4), Ohio 18 (Hooks 8); Steals — Marshall 6, Ohio 13 (Hooks 6); Blocks — Marshall 5 (Santigene 3), Ohio 4 (Johson 2); Turnovers — Marshall 20, Ohio 13; Personal fouls — Marshall 16, Ohio 13; Attendance — 552; Technical fouls — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.