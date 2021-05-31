KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ohio baseball team wrapped up its 2021 season on Sunday, dropping a four-game series at Western Michigan.
The Bobcats were winners in Friday's opener, 8-5, in 10 innings, but lost the final three games by scores of 4-3, 4-2 and 6-3.
Ohio closes the campaign with a 28-25 overall record, and 19-21 in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio rallied for the Friday win after trailing 5-4 going to the top of the ninth.
Mason Minzey hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Joe Weisensell to tie the game at 5-5.
The Bobcats sent the game to extra innings, then scored three runs in the top of the 10th.
Ohio loaded the bases, and went ahead 6-5 when Trevor Hafner was hit by a pitch to score Aaron Levy.
The Bobcats continued to take advantage of free bases, as Sebastian Fabik and Minzey each drew walks to drive in two more runs.
All three of Ohio's runs in the 10th were unearned.
Brett Manis (4-1) was the pitcher of record for Ohio, working the final two innings. He only allowed one hit, striking out two.
Ohio ace Joe Rock took a no-decision in his final start of the season. He gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.
Colin Sells pitched the middle two innings, giving up two runs on three hits.
Brenden Lovell (0-3) took the loss for Western Michigan, giving up three unearned runs in 1 1-3 innings. He didn't allow a hit, but walked four.
Spencer Harbert added a solo home run for Ohio. Trevor Lukkes and Michael Richardson each had two-hit games.
The Bobcats fell behind 4-1 after two innings of the second game — a seven-inning contest on Saturday — and were unable to rally back.
Edward Kutt IV gave up those four runs — with two being earned — but settled down to pitch all six innings in the loss. He fell to 8-4 on the season, striking out six and walking one.
Easton Sikorski moved to 5-3 with the pitching win, giving the Broncos five innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits and five strikeouts.
Dane Armbrustmacher got his second save of the season pitching two scoreless innings. He stuck out three, allowing two hits and zero walks.
Fabik was 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs for Ohio.
Sean O'Keefe hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead.
Western Michigan swept the Saturday doubleheader by winning 4-2 in the night cap.
The game was tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Western Michigan went ahead 3-2 on Will Morrison's RBI single.
It was 4-2 after Justin McIntyre's RBI single to left.
Chace Harris (3-3) took the loss for the Bobcats after pitching 5 1-3 innings. He allowed four runs, with two being earned, on seven hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
After getting the save in the opener, Armbrustmacher came back to start the second game, giving Western Michigan another 5 1-3 innings of work. He struck out five, allowing two earned runs on three hits.
Zach Ehelich (1-3) got the win after pitching the final 1 1-3 innings of shutout baseball.
Wiesenseel had an RBI single for Ohio, while Witwer-Dukes added an RBI double.
The season concluded on Sunday with the 6-3 loss. Ohio led 2-1 after the top of the third after RBIs for Witwer-Dukes and Fabik.
Ohio also went ahead 3-2 in the fifth after Devonte Washington's RBI single to third.
The Broncos went ahead with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the eighth.
Western Michigan's Ethan Hadjukovic launched a two-run home run to right in the fifth, putting Ohio down 4-3.
Ohio used four pitchers, with Sells taking the loss. He pitched two innings in relief, giving up three runs on two hits.
Aaron Levy, Washington and Michael Richardson each had two-hit games for Ohio.
Hadjukovic was 3 for 3 with three runs, two RBIs and a walk for the Broncos, who finished the season at 24-26 overall and 23-17 in the MAC.
