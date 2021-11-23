Ohio University continued its perfect start inside the Convocation Center, defeating Mount St. Mary's 73-59 on Monday.
Ohio improves to 4-1 with the win, including 3-0 during home games.
Mount St. Mary's falls to 2-4.
The Bobcats enjoyed a 32-26 lead at halftime, then pulled away for the 14-point victory in the second half.
Ohio won the game by owning the paint. The Bobcats won the rebounding margin by a slight edge, 30-26, but held Mount St. Mary's to six offensive rebounds while collecting 14.
The Bobcats scored at will inside, winning points in the paint, 48-24. Ohio made 29 of 62 shots (46.8 percent) overall, including 25 of 48 (52.1 percent) from 2-point range.
Ohio had all five starters in double figures. Mark Sears led the way with 15 points, as he also dished out seven assists.
Jason Carter and Ben Roderick each followed with 12 points. Carter had seven rebounds and four steals, while Roderick made four of his five free throw attempts.
Miles Brown added 11 points, making 5 of 7 from the field.
Ben Vander Plas only took six shots from the field, making our of them to score 10 points. He had six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Lunden McDay came off the bench to score six points, while AJ Clayton had three points and five rebounds. Sam Towns and Tommy Schmock each scored two points.
Jalen Benjamin led Mount St. Mary's with 23 points. He was 9 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Mount St. Mary's had 20 turnovers, compared to 11 for Ohio.
Ohio scored the first seven points of the game and never lost the lead.
Mount St. Mary's was able to hang around most of the game even if it never tied the score. Clayton's 3-pointer gave Ohio a 22-16 lead with 9:41 left in the first half.
The Bobcats started to build the lead up in the second half. Vander Plas' 3-pointer was followed by a Carter shot in the paint, pushing the lead to 39-28 with 18:21 left in the game.
Ohio would go ahead 45-32 on Roderick's fastbreak layup with 16:02 left.
Mount St. Mary's pulled as close as seven points, trailing 52-45 after Benjamin's 3-pointer with 12:16 to play.
Ohio answered with a 7-0 spurt, leading 59-45 after Vander Plas scored inside.
The lead grew to 67-49 with 6:13 to play after Brown's 3-pointer. Ohio's largest lead was 22 points at 73-51 with 4:16 to play following Vander Plas' 3-pointer.
The Bobcats will get another shot at a home victory when they host Concordia on Friday at 4 p.m.
Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary's 59
Mount St. Mary's;26;33;—;59
Ohio;32;41;—;73
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 59 (2-4)
Jalen Benjamin 9 0-0 23, Mezie Offurum 5 2-4 12, Nana Opoku 5 0-0 10, Josh Reaves 1 0-0 2, Malik Jefferson 0 1-2 1, Deandre Thomas 2 2-2 7, Jaylin Gibson 1 0-0 2, Jedy Cordilia 0 2-2 2, Dakota Leffew 0 0-0 0, Frantisek Barton 0 0-0 0, Elijah Elliott 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 7-10 59; 3-poit field goals: 6 (Benjamin 5, Thomas 1)
OHIO 73 (4-1)
Mark Sears 6 3-4 15, Jason Carter 5 2-3 12, Ben Roderick 4 4-5 12, Miles Brown 5 0-1 11, Ben Vander Plas 4 0-0 10, Lunden McDay 2 2-2 6, AJ Clayton 1 0-0 3, Sam Towns 1 0-0 2, Tommy Schmock 1 0-0 2, IJ Ezuma 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 29 11-15 73; 3-point field goals 4 (Vander Plas 2, Brown, Clayton 1 apiece)
