The Ohio Bobcats are 3-0, with three double-digit victories in the rear view mirror.
Up next, is the biggest test of the non-league schedule.
Ohio was workmanlike it its latest victory, an 85-71 triumph over Robert Morris on Monday inside the Convocation Center.
The Bobcats put five players in double figures, winning for the second time in three days.
"I thought our guys did a good job sharing the basketball like they always have," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. "Multiple guys stepped up and made contributions."
Ohio travels to Kentucky on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip off. The Wildcats are ranked No. 13 in the latest AP poll.
The Bobcats did receive a single point in the AP poll, and are coming off a season that saw them win a MAC Tournament title and a game in the NCAA Tournament.
Boals knows how important a game against Kentucky is when trying to improve the overall profile of the program. He talked on Monday about the struggle to find teams willing to schedule Ohio.
"I appreciate them playing us, because we called every ACC team, every Big 10 team, every SEC team," Boals said. "The two high majors who agreed to play us were Kentucky and LSU. I think Kentucky agreed to play us once they found out Jason Preston was leaving."
The Bobcats will enter the Kentucky showdown with three impressive victories after taking care of Robert Morris.
The Colonials (0-3) never went away on Monday, but the Bobcats remained in control the entire second half.
Ben Vander Plas and Jason Carter led the way with double-doubles.
Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Vander Plas had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
The duo show already that they complement each other well in Ohio's offense.
"Basically another BVP (Ben Vander Plas) out there," was how Ohio's Ben Roderick described Carter's addition to the roster. "He does everything for us. We feed off both of them, throwing the ball into the post. They both do the same thing. They pass really well They play great defense. They're really key leaders for us. We feed off their energy.
The Bobcats also got a spark from Roderick's 14 points, all coming in the second half. He made all seven of his free throws, scoring the first 12 points after halftime.
Roderick joked that he changed shoes at halftime and it made all the difference.
"In all seriousness, I tried to be aggressive," Roderick said. "My shot wasn't falling. I'm not going to let that effect other parts of my game. Being able to hit some free throws and hit some layups was definitely a confidence booster."
Roderick made three free throws after being fouled on a jump shot to start the second half and his 3-pointer lifted Ohio to a 47-35 lead.
By the time Roderick's scoring barrage was over, the Bobcats led 51-40 after he scored in the paint.
Mark Sears was sensational again at point guard, scoring 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting.
Lunden McDay added 11 points off the bench, making a pair of 3-pointers.
"I think a big thing is just the trust we have for each other," Vander Plas said. "Just the ability to have so many guys who can put the ball in the hole is really helpful for us. Just a bunch of unselfish guys."
The Bobcats shot 46.4 percent from the field during the game, making 32 of 69 attempts. They outscored Robert Morris in the paint 38-30, tallying 22 points in the paint in the second half.
"We had an opportunity to get a lot of offensive rebounds, some fast break points," Vander Plas said. "Towards the end of that first half we got a couple easy ones. I think that just carried over into the second half. Just try to build that momentum."
Ohio used a 10-2 run to lead 33-24 with 3:45 in the first half after Vander Plas scored on a put-back dunk off a Sears miss.
The Colonials were as close as down 62-55 in the second half after Jaron Williams' 3-pointer with 9:51 to play.
The Bobcats closed out the win from there. Vander Plas' driving layup started another 10-2 run, Ohio lead 72-57 after Sears' pull-up jumper with 6:44 remaining.
Ohio will need another balanced effort against the Wildcats. Kentucky lost to Duke 79-71, but defeated Robert Morris 100-60 last Friday.
"They have a great team," Roderick said. "A lot of athleticism. We're just going to go in and have a lot of fun. It's going to be a great crowd and we're excited for it."
Boals was part of a team that lost at Kentucky in 1995. He joked that it was a good thing he would be coaching instead of playing this time around.
"It's a great opportunity for our school, our program," Boals said. "It's going to be on national tv against a top-10 team in the country. Our guys are confident, but the game plan has to be followed and you have to play really well to win, especially there."
Ohio 85, Robert Morris 71
Robert Morris;31;40;—;71
Ohio;39;46;—;85
ROBERT MORRIS (0-3) 71
Kahliel Spear 8 6-7 22, Justin Winston 4 2-2 11, Michael Green III 2 0-0 5, Rasheem Dunn 3 2-4 8, Enoch Cheeks 1 1-2 3, Jaron Williams 8 0-0 19, Matt Mayers 0 0-0 0, Ferron Flavors Jr. 1 0-0 3, Mattia Acunzo 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 11-15 71; 3-point field goals: 6 (Williams 3, Flavors, Winston, Green 1 apiece)
OHIO (3-0) 85
Ben Roderick 3 7-7 14, Ben Vander Plas 7 0-0 17, Jason Carter 8 2-2 18, Mark Sears 7 1-1 16, Miles Brown 1 0-0 2, Lunden McDay 3 3-4 11, Tommy Schmock 1 0-0 2, Sam Towns 1 0-0 2, AJ Clayton 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 32 13-14 85; 3-point field goals: 8 (Vander Plas 3, McDay 2, Clayton, Roderick, Sears 1 apiece)
