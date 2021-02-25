The Ohio University men's basketball team was forced to sit on the sidelines for three weeks after COVID-19 protocols led to the postponement of games.
Now that the Bobcats are back on the court, they are picking up wins and earning milestones along the way.
Ohio won for the second time in three days in its return to action, defeating Eastern Michigan 86-67 on Thursday afternoon in the Convocation Center.
The Bobcats' sixth victory in a row officially clinches a spot in the eight-team Mid-American Conference Tournament field. Ohio improved to 13-6 and 9-4 in the MAC.
Ohio is currently enjoying its longest winning streak since 2013.
Ohio redshirt junior Ben Vander Plas also recorded his 1,000th career point in the win. He hit the mark in the second half.
Overall, Vander Plas recorded 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting. He added eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in an all-around solid game.
Ohio was unselfish with the basketball, recording 30 assists compared to 12 for the Eagles. The Bobcats shot 34 of 61 from the field, 55.7 percent.
Four players hit double figures in the win. Ben Roderick scored 17 points, making a trio of 3-pointers to go with two assists.
Dwight Wilson added 16 points off the bench, making all seven of his field goal attempts to go with six rebounds.
Lunden McDay tallied 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Jason Preston was double figures in assists with 12, also scoring eight points and collecting nine rebounds. He had three steals for good measure.
Mark Sears added seven rebounds and four assists off the bench, while Miles Brown had six points and Jalen White five points.
Eastern Michigan (4-11, 1-10 MAC) scored the first five points of the game, then never led again after Vander Plas' 3-pointer gave Ohio a 14-11 lead.
The Bobcats saw the lead grow to 26-13 after Brown's jumper with 7:32 left in the first half. Ohio led 39-26 going into halftime, then went ahead 51-34 on Vander Plas' layup with 13:20 left in the game.
Vander Plas' 1,000th career point gave Ohio a 59-45 lead with 9:59 to pay, coming on a jumper.
Ohio's largest lead came at 24 points, going ahead 80-56 with 3:50 remaining.
Ty Groce led the Eagles with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Bryce McBride added 17 points.
Eastern Michigan was held to 43.6 percent shooting, 24 of 55, including 38.1 percent (8 of 21) from 3-point range.
The Bobcats remain home for their next game, a 2 p.m. tip off on Saturday against Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.