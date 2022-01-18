OXFORD — It was Ben Vander Plas' night, as Ohio University rolled to a convincing victory over a rival.
Vander Plas made four 3-pointers in Ohio's 86-63 victory over Miami in front of 1,311 at Millett Hall.
The Bobcats were never threatened in winning their ninth game in a row overall.
Ohio led by 18 points at halftime and by as many as 35 in the second half.
The Bobcats, who were playing their first game in a week, improve to 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-American Conference.
Miami falls to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the MAC.
The Bobcats had 12 players hit the court on Tuesday, with nine denting the scoring column.
Vander Plas was the leader with 23 points. He was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Mark Sears had another solid game with 17 points, needing only to play 25 minutes, with nine assists, three steals and four rebounds.
Jason Carter was also in double figures with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Miles Brown returned to the starting lineup after missing two games, scoring eight points after making a pair of 3-pointers.
Tommy Schmock, a starter in Browns' absence, came off the bench on Tuesday to score nine points. He was 3 of 6 from 3-point range, adding four assists.
Sam Towns logged 20 minutes against Miami, contributing six points and nine rebounds.
Ben Roderick had five points and five rebounds, while AJ Clayton had three points. John Tenerowicz also scored two points.
Dae Dae Grant led Miami with 11 points and nine rebounds. Marr Avance had 10 points, while Mekhi Lairy had nine points and two assists. Kamari Williams had seven points, six rebounds and two assists.
Ohio quickly built up a lead. A 7-0 run gave the Bobcats a 10-4 lead with 14:58 to play after Roderick's fastbreak layup.
The run extended out to 15-2 after a Clayton free throw, giving Ohio an 18-6 lead with 11:53 left in the first half.
The Bobcats led 22-8 after a Brown jumper.
Miami pulled to within 31-23 with 4:25 left in the first half, but Ohio closed on an 14-4 run to lead 45-27 at halftime after Vander Plas' layup.
Miami never got closer than 17 points in the second half. The lead grew to 25 points with 16:36 left after a Sears' jump shot.
The Bobcats were up by 30, 62-32, after Carter's shot in the paint. Ohio led 72-30 with 10:58 to play after a Towns' dunk.
The biggest lead came at 35 points, Ohio lead 78-43, after Carter assisted on Schmock's 3-pointer with 8:08 to play.
Ohio returns home to the Convo on Friday at 6 p.m. against Toledo.
The Rockets are 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the MAC after an 83-70 win over Ball State on Tuesday.
The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
